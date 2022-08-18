UT estate office’s reaction to 84-year-old’s struggle versus facts

As the UT estate office sought to clarify certain issues with regard to Express story “84- year-old resident struggling to get approval from estate office for 14 years”, it raised more questions than answered them.

According to documents with The Indian Express, as late as last year from 2021 to 2022, internal communication on the file of Sukhdev Singh showed how the officials continued to seek plot area of his property for almost one year, even though it was clearly mentioned on page numbers 26 and 27 of his file.

Then, it kept harping on a violation that the applicant said didn’t exist on the ground. Here are the contentions made by the Estate Office and rebuttals by Sukhdev Singh, who spent 14 years trying to get a certificate to convert his shop-cum-flat into a shop-cum-office.

ESTATE OFFICE CLAIMS: “Sukhdev Singh vide application dated. 16/02/2009 had applied for conversion of SCF No. 11, Sector 9 D, Chandigarh. Estate Office then on 18/02/2009 had asked the applicant to apply with consent of other co-owners for the conversion of site”.

THE FACT: Sukhdev Singh applied for conversion on January 12, 2009, and not February 16, 2009. Singh says he was never requested to get the consent of other co-owners, who happen to be his wife and son. Being in fiduciary relationship with the applicant, their consent is implied when there is no objection from their side, said Singh’s lawyer.

ESTATE OFFICE CLAIMS: “No comments were received from applicant on this behalf and the office after giving time of six years ultimately rejected the case and returned the demand draft deposited by the applicant for conversion vide memo dated 11.2.15.”

THE FACT: Singh says the case of conversion was not “rejected” as alleged but the demand drafts were returned after six years with “request to intimate about the present status of show-cause notice/building violation and to apply with other co-owners”. Also, there was no communication from the estate office in the six intervening years. The estate office’s silence for six years during which it kept the demand drafts with them gave rise to the impression that the conversion application had been accepted, said the lawyer.

ESTATE OFFICE CLAIMS: It issued a notice on 29/04/2013 for building violations which “were neither sanctionable nor compoundable and Rear Open Courtyard had been constructed up to 1st floor which is against the architectural control”.

THE FACT: As per notified policy dated 20.05.1998 for conversion of SCF to SCO, a simple application from the transferee along with requisite conversion charges is all that is needed. There is nothing in the said rule regarding vacation/removal of show-cause notice/building violation first, said the lawyer.

Singh said the show-cause notice dated 29.4.2013 has nothing to do with the case of conversion which was different from the case of building violations.

Singh responded to the show-cause notice on 2.7.2013, stating that there is no such alleged violation or alteration that exists, and that the notice is against the provisions of the Capital of Punjab (D &R) Act and rules.

Sukhdev Singh, Jasbir Singh and Mohinder Kaur again applied for conversion of property vide application dated 07/01/2016. The estate office had again rejected the application of conversion vide memo dated 11/02/2016 and asked the applicants to get the building violation removed and again informed the applicant on 23/03/2016 that request of conversion cannot be proceeded due to non-sanctionable violations existing in building.

The applicants had given incomplete application for conversion of property vide application dated 01/03/2021.

THE FACT: Singh says they gave a complete application as per rules of conversion along with a requisite affidavit and conversion charges. In addition, in a letter dated 01.03.2021, applicants clarified to the estate office that had it acted promptly in the year 2009, no such question of building violation and/or issuance of any show-cause notice etc. would have arisen as the first show-cause notice was issued on 29.04.2013 and then was issued on 18.01.2016.

ESTATE OFFICE CLAIMS: It had asked the applicants to apply afresh for conversion vide memo dated 19/03/2021 and again asked the applicants to apply for conversion with a token money i.e Rs. 50,000/- vide memo dated 08/06/2021.

THE FACT: It is only after the representation dated March 1, 2021 and considering the facts detailed therein along with the prescribed rules that the estate office on 19.3.21 asked the applicant to apply afresh for conversion and deposit Rs 50,000 .

Singh reiterated there is no statutory rule/policy under which case of conversion can be refused to be processed for want of vacation of show-cause notice/building violation.

ESTATE OFFICE CLAIMS: They (applicant) furnished demand draft of Rs 50,000 and undertaking for conversion of property vide application dated 04/08/2021 without removing the non-sanctionable violations.

THE FACT: Singh deposited a demand draft of Rs 50,000 along with undertaking by way of affidavit as specified on 4.8.21. The matter of conversion and that of show-cause notice/building violation had been amply cleared in the representation dated 01.03.2021. Had it not been so, the Estate Office would not have requested him to apply afresh on 19.03.2021 and 18.06.2021.

ESTATE OFFICE CLAIMS: The applicants’ case for conversion was rejected multiple times because of non-sanctionable violations. But instead of removing building violation, they are resorting to giving partial information to the media. The Estate Office resolves to process their case within Right to Service timeline if the building violations are removed.

THE FACT: Singh says as per notified policy dated 20.05.1998 for conversion of SCF to SCO, a simple application from the transferee along with requisite conversion charges is all that is required for this process.

Singh said a show-cause notice in 2016 mentioned that the height of the rolling shutter had been increased at rear end, two machines for split AC installed and the rear elevation changed. Singh said there was no change in the rear elevation, and having split AC machines cannot be termed a violation.

Also, just after examining the case initially, Assistant Estate Officer Harjeet Sandhu had told The Indian Express that “there was very minor violation” on the part of the applicant. Also, if the estate office, as claimed, had “rejected the case in 2015”, why did they ask the applicants to apply afresh following a detailed representation dated 1.3.21 about the said law, a non-existent violation and other details.