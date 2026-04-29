UT Estate Office warns of ‘appropriate action’ on schools’ encroachment in parking areas

Further, the Director of School Education has been directed to issue instructions to all schools with available parking facilities to ensure that boarding and de-boarding of students takes place strictly within the school premises.

The Chandigarh Estate Office has warned schools of “appropriate action” if they don’t modify their parking, which is compelling parents to pick and drop off students on roads, leading to traffic jams and other safety issues.

Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav while speaking to The Indian Express said, “schools will be instructed to remove all encroachments and violations in areas designated for parking within a period of one month, failing which appropriate action will be initiated”.

A meeting was also held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, to review and strengthen the implementation of the Safe Transportation Policy for Students (STRAPS) across all private educational institutions in the Union Territory (UT).