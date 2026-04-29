UT Estate Office warns of ‘appropriate action’ on schools’ encroachment in parking areas

During the meeting, officials mentioned that several schools have altered or amended their layouts without obtaining approval for the Revised Building Plan (RBP).

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhApr 29, 2026 12:38 AM IST
Chandigarh Estate Office, UT Estate Office, schools’ encroachment in parking areas, Indian express news, current affairsFurther, the Director of School Education has been directed to issue instructions to all schools with available parking facilities to ensure that boarding and de-boarding of students takes place strictly within the school premises.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Chandigarh Estate Office has warned schools of “appropriate action” if they don’t modify their parking, which is compelling parents to pick and drop off students on roads, leading to traffic jams and other safety issues.

Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav while speaking to The Indian Express said, “schools will be instructed to remove all encroachments and violations in areas designated for parking within a period of one month, failing which appropriate action will be initiated”.

A meeting was also held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, to review and strengthen the implementation of the Safe Transportation Policy for Students (STRAPS) across all private educational institutions in the Union Territory (UT).

During the meeting, officials mentioned that several schools have altered or amended their layouts without obtaining approval for the Revised Building Plan (RBP).

In many instances, designated parking spaces, as per approved building plans, have been converted into classrooms, playgrounds, courts, or other uses. This has resulted in a shortage of parking within school premises, making it difficult to facilitate safe boarding and de-boarding of students inside the campus, officials said. As a consequence, traffic congestion is being witnessed outside school premises, with parents and guardians compelled to pick up and drop off students on public roads.

According to the STRAPS policy, schools with internal parking must ensure that students are picked up and dropped off within the school premises. And where this is not feasible, a properly demarcated area outside the premises must be designated for boarding and de-boarding. However, several schools are not following this provision.

For traffic management, the policy mentions that schools are required to deploy their own manpower to regulate traffic around the premises during opening and closing hours, ensuring one-way traffic flow so that students are not required to cross roads.

Story continues below this ad

“The Estate Office has been directed to ensure strict compliance with the approved revised building plans. Schools will be instructed to remove all encroachments and violations in areas designated for parking within a period of one month, failing which appropriate action will be initiated against defaulters,” the directions issued in this regard have said.

Further, the Director of School Education has been directed to issue instructions to all schools with available parking facilities to ensure that boarding and de-boarding of students takes place strictly within the school premises.

It was also highlighted that, as per lease conditions of many educational institutions, 15 per cent of seats are to be allocated free of cost to students belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Officials of the Estate Office have been directed to verify compliance with this provision across all lessee schools and submit a detailed report accordingly.

 

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 28: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments