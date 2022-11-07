scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

UT estate office to auction industrial plots, prepares list

According to the industries department of the Chandigarh Administration, Phase I and II have been fully developed while Phase 3 is yet to be set up over 153 acres

"These plots are located in the Industrial area phase 3 and the aim is to increase the industrial activities there as well. This will not give a boost to new industries in the city," a senior official of the administration said.

In order to promote industrial activities in Industrial Area Phase III, the Chandigarh estate office has now decided to auction plots in the area.

The estate office, after a survey, has prepared a list of around 30 plots, which will be auctioned.

According to the industries department of the UT Administration, Phase I and II have been fully developed while Phase 3 is yet to be set up on an area spread over 153 acres.

“These plots are located in the Industrial area phase 3 and the aim is to increase the industrial activities there as well. This will not give a boost to new industries in the city,” a senior official of the administrationsaid.

Three industrial areas were earmarked for industries in the city. In Phase-I, the same has been developed in 776.14 acres while Phase-II has been developed over an area of 486 acres.

Estate office’s last auction

In September this year, the estate office had auctioned residential plots and received lukewarm response from the public.

A 500.5 square yard residential plot in Sector 19 fetched Rs 8.90 crore while a 343.9 square yard residential plot in Sector 37 fetched Rs 5.26 crore and 557.331 square yard residential plot in Sector 21 C went for Rs 7.85 crore. The reserve price of the sites were Rs 6.34 crore, Rs 4.35 crore and Rs 7.06 crore, respectively.

The estate office had put out 12 residential sites, one commercial site and two nursing home sites for auction.

Only three residential sites could fetch the estate office some revenue. A total revenue of Rs 22.02 crore was earned.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 01:23:20 am
Civic body procures machines to clean manholes in the city

