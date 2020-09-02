UT effects admin reshuffle, Sarpreet Singh Gill is new Education Secy

IAS Mandip Singh Brar who is Deputy Commissioner will be Secretary Transport, Estate Officer, Labour Commissioner, Registrar Cooperative Societies, Commissioner Excise and Taxation and will handle various other departments. (Representational)

The UT Administration on Tuesday reshuffled departments among officers. While the UT Adviser will also hold the charge of chief vigilance officer, the chairman of Chandigarh Housing Board, Sarpreet Singh Gill, will be Education Secretary.

Gill will also be Special Secretary Health, Nodal Officer COVID, Special Secretary Finance, Special Secretary Vigilance, Special Secretary House Allotment Committee, Director Planning and Stastic, Director Local Audit Department and others.

IAS Sanjay Kumar Jha will be the Secretary Personnel, Secretary Public Relations, Secretary Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, Secretary Establishment, Secretary Cooperation and Agriculture.

IAS Arun Kumar Gupta who is Principal Secretary Home will also be Principal Secretary Police, Principal Secretary Excise and Taxation, Principal Secretary Engineering, Urban Planning, Estate/housing, Revenue, Health, Law and Justice, Local Government, Chief Electoral Officer, Chief Administrator and many other departments.

IAS K K Yadav who is Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, will be Secretary Rural Development, Secretary Sports, Chief Executive Officer Smart City Limited and Nodal Officer Smart City.

IAS Mandip Singh Brar who is Deputy Commissioner will be Secretary Transport, Estate Officer, Labour Commissioner, Registrar Cooperative Societies, Commissioner Excise and Taxation and will handle various other departments. Jaswinder Kaur Sandhu will be Managing Director, CITCO. Vinod P Kavle will be Secretary House Allotment Committee, Secretary Culture, Secretary Information Technology, Secretary Hospitality, Special Secretary Home and Special Secretary Tourism.

