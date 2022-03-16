UT DGP inaugurates horse riding school, police canteen

UT Director General of Police (DGP) Parveer Ranjan inaugurated a horse riding school and a revamped police canteen on Tuesday morning at Police lines, Sector 26 Chandigarh.

The event, arranged by the UT police, observed the engagement of school children from the government middle school Sector 26 and progressed with seven UT police constables displaying horse showjumping in the riding arena. Later, each jawan was felicitated and a cash reward of Rs 5000 for each constable was announced by the UT DGP.

Talking to the press, Ranjan dedicated the riding school facility to all the equestrian sports enthusiasts of the city. He also emphasised that the riding school’s subsidised fees are meant to promote the sport among the youth and provide a space for budding equestrians to practice and improve.

Later during the day, UT DGP also inaugurated an upgraded police subsidiary canteen within the premises of the police lines. He highlighted that the canteen would serve as a lifeline for the police line residents for general needs with highly subsidised rates. He was optimistic of a heavy footfall in the canteen in the coming days.