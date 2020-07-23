UT defers decision on weekend curfew till next week

The Administrator directed doctors to do stringent screening and testing, particularly during the next 10 days to detect hidden cases. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh.) The Administrator directed doctors to do stringent screening and testing, particularly during the next 10 days to detect hidden cases. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh.)

Due to opposition from traders and other bodies, the Chandigarh Administration on Wednesday yet again deferred the decision on weekend curfew till next week.

Although cases have been rising for the last over three weeks, Chandigarh has not been able to decide if weekend curfew is to be imposed.

During the war room meeting on Wednesday, the issue was discussed.

“The proposal for weekend curfew was discussed with doctors, officers, traders’ associations and political leaders. It was felt that since Mohali and Panchkula have not agreed for a Tricity closure on weekend, a fresh view on this issue will be taken in the next week,” a statement issued by the administration said.

Coronavirus Explained Why govt does not want you to wear N95 masks with valved respirators

Study links long-time cancer with risk of severe Covid-19

How tocilizumab came to be at the centre of a fraud in Gujarat Click here for more

It was added, “Meanwhile, the Administrator directed that there must be strict implementation of social distancing and mask wearing in all public places. He also directed screening of persons coming from outside at the borders and strict action against those, who violate curfew orders from 10 pm to 5 am.”

PGIMER director Jagat Ram stated that they have 80 serious Covid cases. Out of these cases, while Chandigarh has 32, Haryana 10, Punjab 30, Himachal Pradesh three, Uttar Pradesh two, Bihar two and Uttarakhand one.

He stated that they have tested 872 Covid cases, out of which 48 were found positive. Among 48, 15 cases belong to Chandigarh.

The Administrator directed doctors to do stringent screening and testing, particularly during the next 10 days to detect hidden cases.

UT Adviser Manoj Parida stated that as per advice of the Affected Area Committee, there will be micro-containment zone, where 14 days’ perimeter control will be done, as against 28 days, as was being done earlier.

The Administrator directed police, revenue and municipal officials to have more field inspections and check whether the residents are following social distancing norms and mask wearing in markets and other public places like parks and Sukhna Lake.

The Administrator also directed the Municipal Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to conduct surprise checks in various markets. The Administrator warned that in any market, if major violations are found, that particular market could be closed for the safety of residents.

Badnore appealed to the media to create awareness among people about safety precautions to be taken by them to prevent Covid infection.

He mentioned that only messages through government advertisements will not suffice. The media must play a positive and pro-active role to create awareness among people for mask wearing and social distancing in the Tricity.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd