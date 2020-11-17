UT decides to reopen Rock Garden, State Museum, Tagore Theatre, other tourist spots

No date for reopening has been specified as yet.

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Monday decided to re-open the Rock Garden, State Museum, Tagore Theatre and other places of touristic importance, subject to observance of strict Covid-19 protocol. No date for reopening has been specified as yet.

Rock garden and other tourist places, barring the Sukhna Lake have remained closed since the lockdown was imposed in Chandigarh in March.

Meanwhile, on a query from the Administrator, the Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh informed that the process of digitisation is on-going at Estate Office and will be completed in a few months and would result in much greater transparency, provide citizens quicker service and also allow them to track their applications online.

Mobile testing facility at ISBT-17

Dr Amandeep Kang, Director Health Services, mentioned that mobile testing facility will be introduced in ISBT-17, so that persons coming from Delhi can be screened for the virus. She also mentioned that 9,420 houses have been checked for dengue this year, and 202 dengue cases have been detected. There have been no dengue-related fatalities as of now.

REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF SERIOUS MEDICAL CASES: PGI DIRECTOR

Dr Jagat Ram, Director, PGIMER stated that they have 107 covid patients, out of which 31 belong to Chandigarh, 37 to Punjab, 19 to Haryana, 14 to Himachal Pradesh and six others. He also mentioned that during last week, they have conducted 3,301 tests, out of which 374 were found positive.

The Director thanked the Chandigarh Administration for imposing a ban on crackers, which has resulted in substantial reduction in number of serious medical cases, where the patients suffered from crackers related injuries.

The Director also mentioned that 2,500 persons were treated in PGIMER.

Dr Jasbinder Kaur, Acting Director Principal, GMCH stated that they have tested 1,093 samples out of which 90 were found positive. She also mentioned that OPDs in Medicine, Dermatology, Ophthalmology and Physiotherapy will be started from Tuesday onwards. She mentioned that only one eye injury patient came from Punjab, which was related to crackers bursting during Diwali.

Dr Kang stated that they have tested 6,600 covid samples, out of which 670 were found positive.

Post Diwali air quality was good, says Dalai

Dr Debendra Dalai, CCF mentioned that the air quality on the day after Diwali was “good” instead of remaining “poor” or “moderate”.

Rainfall on the day after Diwali also played a part in the air quality remaining good. Dalai also specified that noise level had also fallen down from 79.8 decibel last year to 66.6 decibel this year.

Dark spots to be taken care of

The Administrator directed Commissioner, Municipal Corporation to ensure that the dark spots in the city are taken care of, with proper street lighting. He added that a special drive should be started to ensure that the same is completed in a time bound manner.

