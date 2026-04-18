UT pushes Dadumajra clearance deadline to May, petitioner flags false papers

The Chandigarh Administration has missed its High Court-mandated April deadline to clear the Dadumajra dump, pushing the target to May 2026 due to unseasonal rains affecting bio-mining operations. (File Photo)

Less than a month after the UT Chandigarh Administration informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the Dadumajra dump was almost cleared and would be fully cleaned by the first week of April, the administration on Friday pushed the deadline to the first week of May, citing unseasonal rains.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry was hearing a public interest litigation concerning the Dadumajra dumping ground, where the petitioner, advocate Amit Sharma, placed on record a tabulated application, detailing instances of alleged forgery, showing the use of altered documents in court proceedings.

The application, filed pursuant to the court’s earlier directions, compiles the respondent’s own filings over time to demonstrate inconsistencies and material alterations in documents, including a Detailed Project Report relied upon earlier to seek disposal of the PIL.