UT pushes Dadumajra clearance deadline to May, petitioner flags false papers

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Less than a month after the UT Chandigarh Administration informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the Dadumajra dump was almost cleared and would be fully cleaned by the first week of April, the administration on Friday pushed the deadline to the first week of May, citing unseasonal rains.
The Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry was hearing a public interest litigation concerning the Dadumajra dumping ground, where the petitioner, advocate Amit Sharma, placed on record a tabulated application, detailing instances of alleged forgery, showing the use of altered documents in court proceedings.
The application, filed pursuant to the court’s earlier directions, compiles the respondent’s own filings over time to demonstrate inconsistencies and material alterations in documents, including a Detailed Project Report relied upon earlier to seek disposal of the PIL.
At the outset, Amit Jhanji, senior standing counsel for the Chandigarh Administration, stated that a copy of the application had not been received by them, though it had been served upon the Municipal Corporation.
The petitioner clarified that the application was sent to the same distribution list, as it has always been, and that it is confined to presenting the existing court record in tabular form, and offered to demonstrate the material directly from the record.
Chief Justice Nagu observed that allegations relating to perjury and submission of false documents were serious in nature and would require proper adjudication. He directed that a copy be furnished to all concerned parties before arguments proceed.
During the hearing, the petitioner submitted that another application, where issues concerning false statements on affidavit were tabulated, is already complete for consideration and arises directly from the record placed before the court.
Jhanji submitted that “so far as dumping is concerned, there is no fresh dumping happening. It is only the clearing which remains,” adding that as per instructions received, the process would be completed by the first week of May. He requested that the matter be taken up then. He said that while an earlier internal target of April 30 had been considered, a buffer had been kept in view of possible disruptions.
He added that he had spoken to the officials concerned as recently as Thursday evening. “I am only taking that buffer so that I may not come back to your Lordships for a one or two days’ extension.”
Sharma, in response, pointed out that despite multiple hearings, progress on the ground has remained slow. “For the last 10 hearings, it has been some point or the other… and the dump continues to be there,” he submitted, and emphasised that the issues relating to false statements and altered documents require consideration by the court.
After hearing both sides, the Chief Justice directed that a copy of the application be furnished to the Chandigarh Administration and listed the matter in the first week of May, to be heard after the urgent list.
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