UT asks cracker sellers to declare that they will sell only green crackers

An undertaking has been sought from the Chandigarh cracker sellers to declare that they will be selling only green crackers. There will be 96 green cracker stalls in Chandigarh and it is after two years that the crackers would be allowed in Chandigarh.

The Chandigarh Administration will be issuing 96 licences to the cracker sellers for the sale of green crackers.

The sites where crackers would be allowed are in sectors 35, 29, 20, 49, 46, 43, Manimajra and Ramdarbar.

A notice in this regard was given out by the District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner.

The District Magistrate-cum-chairperson, District Disaster Management Authority, has invited applications for the issuance of temporary cracker licence for the sale of green crackers certified by CSIR-NEERI during the festive occasion of the year 2022.

“All applicants are required to apply for the temporary cracker licence in prescribed performa along with a fee of Rs 500 in the form of treasury challan and undertaking stating therein that they will sell only green crackers certified by CSIR-NEERI and they will comply with all the orders/guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, NGT and order dated 01.10.2022 of the District Magistrate UT, Chandigarh, in connection with firecrackers,” it was specified.

The applicants will be selected for temporary cracker licences through draw of lots. After the draw of lots, the successful applicants have to submit a green cracker certificate, issued by any registered manufacturer.

The applicants who had applied in 2020 and paid required fee need not pay application fee amounting to Rs 500 again.

Application forms will be available at the sale counter of Red Cross Society, Katcheri Compound, Estate Office Building, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

It was further specified that the intending persons can apply in prescribed format in the office of District Magistrate at Arms Branch counter from 10 am on October 10 to 4 pm on October 12.

The draw of lots will be held on 14.10.2022 at 10:00 am at the rear of Estate Office Building, Sector 17 B, Chandigarh.

What recent UT order says

After a blanket ban of two years, the Chandigarh Administration had a few days back allowed use of green crackers only from 8 pm to 10 pm on Diwali day.

The orders issued by the Chandigarh Administration that they have allowed the use of green crackers on Diwali, Gurpurab and Dussehra.

The decision had been taken by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit ahead of the festive season citing that “residents of the City Beautiful will be able to burst green crackers for specific time period”.

It was specified that city residents will be allowed the use of green crackers on Diwali ( from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm) and for Dussehra for burning of effigy and for Gurpurab (from 4.00 am to 5.00 am and 9.00 pm to 10.00 pm).