UT councillors go on inauguration spree ahead of December civic polls

With civic polls due in December, Chandigarh councillors are busy inaugurating some of the most basic public works – ranging from routine maintenance to railings being painted or reviving a dead auditorium.

Going by the data, more than ten inaugurations are lined up for the coming month, with an event taking place every day. These inaugurations are ones lined up before the code of conduct comes into force.

They include the foundation stone laying ceremony of community centres in Sector 45 on November 10 and in Kajheri on November 15, a green belt in Sectors 49C and D on November 11, foundation stone laying ceremony of the 24×7 water supply project in Mani Majra by the administrator on November 13 and construction and demolition waste plant automation, and inauguration of renovated Municipal Corporation building on November 17 and another community centre in Sector 38 on November 14.

On Tuesday, Ravi Kant Sharma, Mayor, inaugurated a ‘rejuvenated green belt’ at Bapudham Colony Sector 26 here in the presence of Dalip Sharma, area Councillor and the local residents. The said ‘rejuvenated green belt’, at a cost of four lakh, already exists on an area of 1.61 acres of land. “This green belt has been developed by providing landscaping work, decorative plants, flowering shrubs and repair and painting of railing, huts, benches, walls,” and equipment for children to play with, said an official statement.

On Monday too, a dead auditorium was revived to be inaugurated in the Mahila Bhawan at Sector 38. The Bhawan had previously been lying defunct, for the last six years, saw yet another inauguration on Monday by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on the request of the area councillor and BJP Chief Arun Sood.