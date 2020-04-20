UT begins rapid antibody testing

Only those who report of ILI symptoms that have persisted for a longer period are tested using the rapid antibody kit (Photo: Ritesh Shukla) Only those who report of ILI symptoms that have persisted for a longer period are tested using the rapid antibody kit (Photo: Ritesh Shukla)

AFTER A delivery of 4,800 rapid antibody test kits reached Chandigarh on Saturday, the Union Territory tested nine individuals for the novel coronavirus using the rapid test on Sunday.

According to an official source from the administration, these nine individuals were tested across the dedicated fever clinics in the city. These fever clinics have been set up for the purpose of preliminary screening and testing in the city, for individuals with flu-like symptoms. Since the UT has been declared a hotspot, all with symptoms of influenza-like Illness (ILI) have to be tested according to ICMR guidelines for hotspots.

According to the guidelines, rapid testing kits either have to be utilised in clusters for surveillance purposes, or on individuals who have had ILI symptoms, including fever, cough, runny nose and a sore throat for more than a week. Hence, only those who report of ILI symptoms that have persisted for a longer period are tested using the rapid antibody kit. All those who have just developed these symptoms have to be tested using the RT PCR test.

