UT cops seize Innova that killed two people on cycle

THE UT police seized the white-coloured Innova bearing a Chandigarh registration number, which was involved in the death of two people on a cycle, who were run over on Saturday at Sector 42-43 dividing road. The Innova was seized on Sunday. Police said that the SUV was found abandoned near Sector 43. Police said that the accused driver will be arrested shortly. Two people, Bittu Singh (40) and Raj Kishore (35), who worked as masons and were relatives were killed after their cycle was hit from the around 8 am.

The two were going to their work place when the speeding SUV hit them.

Police found pieces of the side mirror of the SUV on the spot. Sources said the SUV was recorded in CCTV cameras installed on the nearby dividing road. The footage helped in the investigation.

Inspector Jaspal Bhullar, Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 36 police station, said, “The driver will be arrested shortly. The Innova was found abandoned. The bodies of victims were handed over to the family after postmortem.”

32 road accidents in six months

Meanwhile, as many as 33 fatal casualties in at least 32 road accidents have been reported in the last six months in Chandigarh. The casualties include nine pedestrians, four cyclists, 18 two-wheeler riders, one auto-rickshaw passenger and one bus passenger. The police record shows that 33 victims who lost their lives in road accidents include 26 men and seven women. Police records show that four-wheeler riders are not among the casualties. “Pedestrians, cyclists and two-wheeler riders are the most vulnerable. Many efforts are being made to make Chandigarh roads pedestrian, cyclist and two-wheeler friendly,” DSP (Traffic) Jaswinder Singh said.

Bittu Singh and Raj Kishore were on the main road instead of the cycle track when they were hit by the speeding SUV.