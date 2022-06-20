scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Must Read

UT cops seize Innova that killed two people on cycle

According to police records, pedestrians, cyclists and two-wheeler riders are the most vulnrable to road accidents

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 20, 2022 4:17:10 am
Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe police record shows that 33 victims who lost their lives in road accidents include 26 men and seven women. Police records show that four-wheeler riders are not among the casualties.

THE UT police seized the white-coloured Innova bearing a Chandigarh registration number, which was involved in the death of two people on a cycle, who were run over on Saturday at Sector 42-43 dividing road. The Innova was seized on Sunday. Police said that the SUV was found abandoned near Sector 43. Police said that the accused driver will be arrested shortly. Two people, Bittu Singh (40) and Raj Kishore (35), who worked as masons and were relatives were killed after their cycle was hit from the around 8 am.

The two were going to their work place when the speeding SUV hit them.

Police found pieces of the side mirror of the SUV on the spot. Sources said the SUV was recorded in CCTV cameras installed on the nearby dividing road. The footage helped in the investigation.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Best of Express Premium
Delhi Confidential: Foreign TripPremium
Delhi Confidential: Foreign Trip
Reading RSS chief’s remarks: The vishwaguru fantasyPremium
Reading RSS chief’s remarks: The vishwaguru fantasy
Agnipath shadow looms over bypolls: From Sangrur to Azamgarh to RampurPremium
Agnipath shadow looms over bypolls: From Sangrur to Azamgarh to Rampur
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needsPremium
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needs
More Premium Stories >>

Inspector Jaspal Bhullar, Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 36 police station, said, “The driver will be arrested shortly. The Innova was found abandoned. The bodies of victims were handed over to the family after postmortem.”

32 road accidents in six months

Meanwhile, as many as 33 fatal casualties in at least 32 road accidents have been reported in the last six months in Chandigarh. The casualties include nine pedestrians, four cyclists, 18 two-wheeler riders, one auto-rickshaw passenger and one bus passenger. The police record shows that 33 victims who lost their lives in road accidents include 26 men and seven women. Police records show that four-wheeler riders are not among the casualties. “Pedestrians, cyclists and two-wheeler riders are the most vulnerable. Many efforts are being made to make Chandigarh roads pedestrian, cyclist and two-wheeler friendly,” DSP (Traffic) Jaswinder Singh said.

More from Chandigarh

Bittu Singh and Raj Kishore were on the main road instead of the cycle track when they were hit by the speeding SUV.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 19: Latest News
Advertisement