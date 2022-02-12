Chandigarh cops arrest six, including rape convict, during their probe of trafficking charges

THE UT police have started investigating the charges of trafficking with the arrest of six persons, including one gang rape convict, following the statement of a minor girl currently kept in a shelter home.

The convict, who was out on parole, was arrested in November last year on rape charges. Sources said the minor victim was pregnant at that time. She had aborted the child with the due permission of the concerning court. The other five accused, including four women and one man, have been arrested in the last week.

“At the shelter home, she was counselled by a woman counsellor to whom the victim narrated that she was being forced into the flesh trade by one of her neighbours in Mani Majra. The counsellor made a detailed report and shared it with the UT police. DSP (North-East) SPS Sondhi was deputed as the probe officer. Charges of trafficking were added in the FIR registered against the rape convict in November 2021”, a police officer said.

The police officer added, “The victim also recorded her statement under Section 164 of CrPC, supporting her earlier version of the trafficking. Furthermore, the women accused also confessed to being part of the trafficking ring. The possibility of more victims forced in the flesh trade can not be ruled out.” A case was registered at PS Mani Majra.