UT constable helped pro-Khalistan terrorist get fake ration card,passport

A Chandigarh police constable reportedly assisted pro-Khalistan terrorist Gurbhej Singh in fraudulently obtaining a ration card and a passport. Constable Ranbir Singh is already behind bars for instigating a mob against the police and Municipal Corporation staff during the Sector-38 Santsar Gurdwara demolition drive in January while Gurbhej is in police custody after he was brought to the city from the Nabha jail on a production warrant.

Officers of the Special Crime Investigation Cell said that during interrogation Ranbir and Gurbhej had disclosed how they procured the passport on the basis of a forged ration card.

Chairman of the Santsar Trust,Swaroop Singh asked Ranbir to arrange a passport for Gurbhej. The constable asked another member of the Santsar Trust,Gurdeep Singh,to arrange a ration card claiming that Gurbhej was his brother. Later,Ranbir approached a middleman,who bribed officials of the Food and Civil Supplies department to include Gurbhejs name in Gurdeeps ration card. The middleman got the work done within a day, said a police officer.

When Gurbhej applied for a second passport at the Regional Passport Office in Chandigarh,he made the constable his witness. Ranbir managed to get a police verification done for the passport. Gurbhej visited Germany in 2007 on the second passport and reportedly met pro-Khalistan elements. He was arrested in June 2008 with 24.5 kg of RDX at Jagraon. We are interrogating him and hope to get more details, added the officer.

