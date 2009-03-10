UT constable helped pro-Khalistan terrorist get fake ration card,passport

A Chandigarh police constable reportedly assisted pro-Khalistan terrorist Gurbhej Singh in fraudulently obtaining a ration card and a passport. Constable Ranbir Singh is already behind bars for instigating a mob against the police and Municipal Corporation staff during the Sector-38 Santsar Gurdwara demolition drive in January while Gurbhej is in police custody after he was brought to the city from the Nabha jail on a production warrant.
Officers of the Special Crime Investigation Cell said that during interrogation Ranbir and Gurbhej had disclosed how they procured the passport on the basis of a forged ration card.
Chairman of the Santsar Trust,Swaroop Singh asked Ranbir to arrange a passport for Gurbhej. The constable asked another member of the Santsar Trust,Gurdeep Singh,to arrange a ration card claiming that Gurbhej was his brother. Later,Ranbir approached a middleman,who bribed officials of the Food and Civil Supplies department to include Gurbhejs name in Gurdeeps ration card. The middleman got the work done within a day, said a police officer.
When Gurbhej applied for a second passport at the Regional Passport Office in Chandigarh,he made the constable his witness. Ranbir managed to get a police verification done for the passport. Gurbhej visited Germany in 2007 on the second passport and reportedly met pro-Khalistan elements. He was arrested in June 2008 with 24.5 kg of RDX at Jagraon. We are interrogating him and hope to get more details, added the officer.
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App