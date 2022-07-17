UT commuters call for issuing advance advisories by admin

Commuters are crying foul at ‘absence’ of advance advisories from UT administration on the ongoing tabletop construction work at several junctions here.

This ‘lack of proper communication’ is putting the vehicular population to great inconvenience, many a time leading to traffic chaos and wastage of time due to route diversion.

The construction of tabletops is going on at Transport Light Point, Sector 26, outside ISBT and Sector 43, among others.

At least 14 black spot locations have been selected for the construction of tabletops.

Tabletops are being constructed by the engineering department of UT administration.

Though UT chief engineer C B Ojha claims that they have informed the people well in advance about the construction work and road diversions, residents say authorities should update the people every day.

Ojha says, “When we decided to commence the tabletop construction work, we issued an advertisement in newspapers informing about the traffic diversions.”

Harman Sidhu, a road safety expert, says, “The authorities are under some illusion that everybody is checking the traffic route updates on Twitter/ Facebook and other social media. The tabletop construction from all the four sides at a junction usually takes a month to complete. Authorities (be it the traffic police or the engineering wing) need to update about the route diversion every day using the mikes installed at many junctions and roundabouts. Also, construction of tabletops during the monsoon is not a wise decision. Tabletops constructed during rains will not last long.”

Sanjeev Gupta of Sector 21 says, “The authorities should advertise and make announcements of the construction work well in advance. This will help commuters to prepare themselves for the route diversions. Many a time a commuter comes to know about the traffic diversion only at the last moment. Huge screens put up at junctions should be used for alerting people about the traffic diversions.” Sources say that there is also a communication gap between the engineering wing and the traffic police.

DSP (traffic, East division), Udaypal Singh, said, “The engineering department should inform us well in advance about the tabletop side they plan to construct. We are trying our best to ease the traffic flow at the diversion routes also.”

The local residents also demand that the traffic flow at these junctions should be regulated manually during peak hours.

They say the timing of green signal of the side where the traffic is diverted should be enhanced so that the riders and drivers can get more time to get on the diverted route.