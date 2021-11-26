UT civic polls: BJP launches ‘Mera Chandigarh Mera Sujhav’ campaign to get suggestion of locals

With an eye on the upcoming Chandigarh municipal elections, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched the ‘Mera Chandigarh Mera Sujhav’, a campaign which they said is aimed at ensuring the involvement of Chandigarh residents in turning the city into the most loved place in India.

On Thursday, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher launched the campaign virtually at the party’s state office in Kamlam, in the presence of state BJP president, Arun Sood, MP Indu Bala Goswami, who is also the co in-charge of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections, Chandigarh mayor, Ravi Kant Sharma, former state president, Sanjay Tandon, former MP, Satyapal Jain, and the BJP’s state spokesperson, Kailash Chand Jain.

Later, addressing the media at the occasion, Sood said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special connection towards Chandigarh.

“The BJP’s central leadership, its local leadership, MPs, mayors, and all councilors have worked hard to take Chandigarh forward on the path of development and good governance. This development journey has been possible only because of the continuous support of the people of Chandigarh. Chandigarh holds a place of special importance for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ” said Sood.

“In the last six years, the BJP has taken many steps for the development of Chandigarh. To continue this campaign of democracy and development, the party now wants to reach out to the people of the entire city and to ensure their participation. Our vision is to make Chandigarh not only the number one city in the country but also a world-class city in the next five years. To make a roadmap for this, the biggest public participation campaign, ‘Mera Chandigarh, Mera Sujhav’ is being started by the state unit of BJP, ” added Sood.

Mera Chandigarh, Mera Sujhav is a one of its kind campaign, Sood claimed. “Through this programme, we will try to establish direct communication with the people of Chandigarh. Under this campaign, all the people of Chandigarh will be invited and encouraged to share their suggestions/aspirations with the BJP. On the basis of all these suggestions/aspirations BJP will prepare vision document (Sankalp Patra) for the December Municipal Corporation elections,” he further added.

The suggestions/aspirations will be collected through various means — like suggestion boxes. A total of 200 boxes will be placed at different public places for the public to come to and drop their suggestions.

A ‘Missed Call Number’ has also been activated on which the residents can give their suggestions by giving a missed call on 8141 25 3535. After giving a missed call, a BJP representative will call back the number and take suggestions.

Residents can also drop their suggestions by visiting the party’s campaign website http://www.bjpforchandigarh.com.

On Thursday, MP Kirron Kher said that she has been virtually connected with every activity of Chandigarh. “I am very connected to the city. I wish to make it world-class and for this purpose, the participation of the public is really important. So today, this campaign has been started. I request all the residents to send us their suggestions for the development of the city so that we can implement the same and ensure growth and development,” said Kirron kher.

A three-member team — comprising Amit Rana, Arun Deep, and Pankaj Sanduja — has been formed to look after the ‘Mera Chandigarh, Mera Sujhav’ campaign at the state level.