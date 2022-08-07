UT civic body’s two-day Teej festival kicks off

Updated: August 7, 2022 2:11:31 am
The two-day Teej Mahotsav was inaugurated at Shivalik Garden, Mani Majra, by Chandigarh Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon in presence of MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, councillors, officers of municipal corporation and local residents of area, here on Saturday. The event was organised by the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh. It was marked with Punjabi, Haryanvi, Rajasthani folk dances, songs, fusion of Giddha and Bhangra and Teeian de Geet by artists of various states.
The mayor stressed upon the necessity to perpetuate cultural values among the masses especially in the younger generation. She also enlightened the gathering about the social, religious and historical significance of the Teej Mahotsav.
While addressing the gathering, she said that the Chandigarh MC has made this mela as an annual feature and this time decided to organise it in Shivalik Garden. Besides this, stalls of various services of the MC were showcased including Fire and Emergency services, Safaimitra, Swachh Bharat Mission, DAY-NULM and Street Vendor Cell, where the general public were sensitised about the services.
“Pind Di Nuhar”, a rural setup was the main attraction, where visitors could learn how to make clay pots and color them. On Sunday morning the festival will begin with shows including Been Jogi, Kal Beliya and Ghumar, etc., besides a magic show by artist Pardeep Kumar. An evening will also be organised by Resham Singh Anmol.
