UT civic body to shell out `22 lakh for lifting malba from manholes, garbage dumping site

It was also stated that the contractor will be liable to demotion to a lower class if they fail to execute a contract or execute it unsatisfactorily.

To clear out the malba and leachate from the manholes and the garbage dumping site at Dadumajra, the UT civic body will be spending a total of Rs 21.6 lakh.

Vinod Vashisht, Convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO), Chandigarh said that the work which is being tendered now is incidental and integral to the task that has already been assigned. “The MC has already awarded the work of mining of legacy waste at Dadu majra dumpsite, and it is underway, for nearly Rs 34 crore. Lifting of leachate/malba/sludge is an incidental and integral activity of such legacy waste remediation work. Then why is there a need to float another additional piecemeal contract for Rs 21.6 lakh.”

He added , “Also, the MCC should refer to the Sewage Waste Management models

issued by the NITI Aayog in June 2020, which were prepared at the instance of the NGT.”

Dyal Krishan,President of Joint Action Committee, dumping ground, said that not much work is done on the ground. “Many a times they have claimed that manholes and drains have been cleaned up, but on ground, nothing much is done. They take the leachate, malba and dump it at a site or a drain, from where it flows back to our areas,” Krishan said.

He added, “If they take some of it to the sewerage treatment plant at Maloya, the same is released without being treated and that is why the foul smell of tertiary treated water comes in parks. A senior officer should supervise the entire process.”

UT Civic body’s Medical officer of Health Dr Amrit Warring, while speaking to The Indian Express, said, “For proper lifting of malba or leachate from drains and manholes, a suction machine is used which we don’t have and that is why we are tendering it.”

On being asked why the civic body does not have such machines, he said: “It isn’t put to much use and machines if kept idle, get out of order. So we tender it out. It is a small amount if the entire work is considered.”

RK Garg, an RTI activist and resident of Sector 27 in Chandigarh said the corporation’s working is not transparent.

” They are floating tenders, but they never give a copy even under RTI, they do have more than sufficient money for which never a serious audit has been conducted and after Covid-19, corruption has touched new dimensions and it seems everyone is having bread and butter both without any checks whatsoever.”

Garg added, “Administrative structure of MC is so jumbled that even a single letter takes 20 days to reach a division or JE, and it similar time to go up.There are well thought mistakes so that after some time another tender can be floated and earlier contract is forgotton, and that is basic reason of the fund crunch.”

Many said that even as the Chandigarh civic body can use the same resources it uses to clear other manholes, the MC has decided to specially give out the work for Rs 22 lakh.

WHAT DOES THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR BIDDER IN TENDER SAY

The tender issued by the UT Municipal Corporation states that the selected agency will need lift leachate, malba and sludge from the manholes and dump site at Dadumajra in Sector 38 West of Chandigarh, remove the blockage with tractor and suction tanker and discharge the same at

the sewage treatment plant at Maloya here.

In the tender issued by the MC, it was stated that it reserves the right to verify the particulars furnished by the applicant, firm or contractor independently.

“If any information furnished by the applicant is found incorrect at a later stage, the firm/ contractor will liable to be debarred for future tendering in Municipal Corporation Chandigarh,” it said, adding that any aspect not covered under the DNIT/agreement will be applicable in accordance with the relevant clause(s) of the CPWD Works Manual.

The bidders enlisted by the MC will need to abide by the instructions of the Enlistment authority and also by the terms and conditions of the Contract document/bidding document,” it further said. “They will have to execute the works satisfactorily as per specifications and standards, in time and as per laid down quality. The Enlistment authority /Chief Engineer, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh shall have the right to demote a contractor to a lower class, suspend business with him for any period, debar him or remove his name from the approved list of contractors after issue of show cause notice and recording the findings after hearing him. The decision of the Chief Engineer will be final and binding on the contractor.”

It was also stated that the contractor will be liable to demotion to a lower class if they fail to execute a contract or execute it unsatisfactorily. Further, there could also be debarring or suspension of business.