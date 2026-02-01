UT civic body seizes 39 cars in Manimajra motor market drive

By: Express News Service
1 min readChandigarhFeb 1, 2026 07:37 PM IST
Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, enforcement drive, Manimajra,Vehicle owners and market operators were advised to desist from parking illegally and dumping of vehicles at public spaces.
The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh on Sunday conducted a joint enforcement drive in Manimajra’s Sector 13 motor market and impounded 39 vehicles found to be illegally parked, abandoned, under repair or dumped on public land.

The civic body officials said the action followed repeated complaints about traffic congestion, encroachment and obstruction to vehicular movement in the busy market area. The drive was carried out in coordination with the concerned departments, with all vehicles removed as per established procedures.

Civic authorities said such enforcement drives would continue as part of efforts to improve urban mobility and public order. They also warned that violations would invite strict action.

Meanwhile, vehicle owners and market operators were advised to desist from parking illegally and dumping of vehicles at public spaces.

