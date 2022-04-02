UT civic body restores Rs 28L that was fraudulently withdrawn

The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh has restored Rs 28.51 lakh, which was fraudulently withdrawn from the cow fee bank account in October last year.

According to official information, an amount of Rs. 28.51 lakh had been fraudulently withdrawn from the cow fee savings bank account on October 11 last year with the help of a fake cheque that had the number 000091. The cheque had forged signatures of authorised signatories of the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh.

The accounts department of the Chandigarh civic body had on October 18 lodged an FIR at police station sector, 17, Chandigarh to investigate the matter. Along with the FIR, a claim was also lodged with the RBI ombudsman. Later, some of the suspects were arrested in the case, with the matter currently pending before a trial court.

“Bank of Baroda has restored the said amount of Rs. 28.51 lakh from the date of fraud October 11, 2021, in the Punjab National Bank Branch at MCC building premises”, a senior municipal official said.