Chandigarh civic body to take charge of 89 parking lots from February 1

From February 1, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will run all the 89 parking lots on its own at the present parking rates, it was decided during the General House meeting here on Monday. While four-wheelers have to pay Rs 14, two-wheelers have to pay Rs 7 for using the parking space, per hour.

The decision was taken in the House when the agenda of giving an extension to the contractor was discussed. The contract of both agencies will expire on February 1 and the civic body will run the lots till the a new agency gets the contract.

While rejecting the agenda to extend the contract of the agency managing Zone 1, which expires on January 31, the councillors said that officers should have known that term was expiring and carried out the tender process in advance. They questioned the need to bring the issue to the House when the officers knew that the contract was about to expire.

The 57 paid parking lots at Sectors 7, 8, 9, 17, 22, and Sukhna Lake had gone free of cost since January 23. The civic body had allotted 89 paid parking spaces in Zones I and II on a license fee basis through two e-tenders, initially for three years in 2020. Zone 1 was allotted 32 parking spaces, while Zone 2 was given 57 parking lots.

Congress councillor Gurbax Rawat lashed out at the officers and said that they have been hearing of smart parking which have not gone ‘smart’ till now. “For the past several years, we have heard that smart parking is going to facilitate residents. Is there anything smart in the parking lots?” she asked.

“There was a time when we, as councillors, had visited each parking lot and found that terms and conditions were not being followed. Why has the MC has failed to recover the amount for previous contractor worth Rs 4 crore? Now, again Rs 6 crore is pending with the contractor, who is recent defaulter,” Rawat added.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra responded saying that they have already issued notices to the contractor and will recover the amount through their assets.

BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi questioned why the agreement of the parking contract was not attached to the agenda, along with how much penalty has been imposed on both contractors and how many violations have been made during their tenure of three years. According to the civic body, license fee of Rs 6 crore along with interest up to December 31, 2022, is pending with the contractor of Zone 2.