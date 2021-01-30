UT civic body okays budget of Rs 1,627 cr

The Chandigarh civic body on Friday approved a budget of Rs 1,627 crore.

The Finance and Contract Committee of Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, in its meeting approved the budget estimate of Rs 443 crore under capital head and Rs 1,184 crore under the revenue head for the financial year 2021-22.

Interestingly, every year Municipal Corporation approves budget which is way higher than what it actually is able to realise. The expenditure allocation under the capital head is more than the revenue earned by the civic body.

The members of committee also discussed other various important agenda items in detail and accorded approval to creation of a dog park within the Mango Park, Sector 42, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 49 lakh to facilitate the pet dogs of citizens.

Also, it was decided to have provision of ATM machines at both petrol pump sites of MCC at Industrial Area Ph-II and Sector 51-A, Chandigarh, by calling tenders/e-bids to generate revenue and setting up of pollution check centre at both the petrol pumps of MCC at Industrial Area Ph-II and Sector 51-A, Chandigarh, by calling tenders/e-bids to generate revenue.

Providing and fixing 50mm thick PCC tiles in passage of EWS colony near house 6364 to 6573, Sector 56, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 44.54 lakh was approved too.

The members asked the engineers to bring agenda item regarding making community centre halls as sound-proof throughout the city wherever required. The committee also considered and approved the replacement of all cables from turntable to working cage and wiring for the outriggers of HPTTL stationed at fire station, Manimajra, at an estimated cost of Rs 9.22 lakh.

The committee also accorded approval regarding renewal of annual maintenance contract for both HPTTL vehicles at an estimated cost of Rs 13 lakh and amendment in terms and conditions of Night Food Street, Sector 14, Chandigarh.

The committee approved terms and conditions for e-auction of 37 sites for sale of coconut water and water melon.

Regarding an agenda item fixation of rent of commercial shops of 13 villages transferred to Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, the members were of the view that a sub-committee may be constituted to conduct survey and final decision may be taken in this regard after their study report.

The members also accorded approval to dispose of the coconut shells through mechanically and signing an MoU thereof under Swachh Bharat Mission. It was also decided that permissions may be given to the Brass & Pipe owners on reasonable licence fee at their respective places.