UT child rights body finds debris in classroom, lack of proper boundary wall around school during inspection

Debris inside classroom, absence of proper boundary wall around school are some of the observations made by a team of Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR), which inspected two schools here on Thursday.

The team of CCPCR, headed by Chairperson Harjinder Kaur, visited GMSSS 45 C and GMS 45 to inspect the provision of safety and security for children in these schools.

Following the inspection at GMS 45, the commission expressed its dissatisfaction over the lack of cleanliness in classrooms and on the campus. The officials said that debris were found inside and outside of classroom. The commission further said that the school needs proper boundary wall on one side, behind the primary wing, as otherwise it could be dangerous from the view of safety.

School in-charge Krishan Mohan was not present at the school during the inspection. The commission was told that “he is on duty of Booth Level Officer (BPO)”.

The commission then observed that due to the absence of the school in-charge for days at a stretch adversely affects the functioning of the school. It was also found that the primary classes register poor attendance of students.

Meanwhile, at GMSSS 45 C, the commission observed that the school building’s ramp and corridors need immediate repair as it could be unsafe for the students. It further said that the Municipal Corporation needs to clear the garbage collected outside the school surrounding, which is a serious health hazard.

However, the commission expressed satisfaction that the social distancing norms and wearing of masks was being followed at the school.

The CCPCR Chairperson interacted with the students of the primary section as well as class 11 and said that the students are happy to go back to school. The commission also interacted with the parents about the issues regarding children’s health. During the discussion with the principal of the school, the commission observed that more option of subjects in Class 11 should be offered to the students.