UT: CHB releases self-financing general housing scheme at IT Park

Chandigarh Housing Board released the self-financing general housing scheme at Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park, measuring 16.6 acres.

The housing scheme comprises 728 dwelling units of different categories that is 4BeR (28 DUs), 3 BR (448 DUs) and 2BR (252 DUs).

There will be 28 dwelling units of 4 bed rooms, 448 dwelling units and 252 dwelling units of 2 BR. It has been planned on plot no 1 and 2. The drawings for approval of PAC (Upper) have been submitted and these are expected to be approved soon.

“Application for Environment clearance has been submitted to State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Chandigarh and required formalities are being completed. The needful is being done to complete the requirements,” it was stated.

According to Chandigarh Housing Board, application for providing authenticated drawings depicting the distance of project site form wildlife sanctuaries and city bird sanctuary has also been submitted to Chief wildlife warden.

At the site, Plot No. 7 measuring 6.73 Acres in RGCTP was earmarked for Government Housing Punjab / Haryana Governments have shown interest in flats for their MLAs and officers. PGI also demanded flats in the Government Housing, UT Administration is also considering the same.

Each tower consisting of 28 Flats along with EWS Houses have been offered at a tentative cost of 56.52 Crore to the Punjab and Haryana Governments, PGI and UT Administration as per the following details.

There will be two Towers each for MLAs of Punjab and Haryana Government, three Towers for Senior Officers of Haryana Government, two Towers for Senior Officers of Punjab Government, two Towers for PGIMER, Chandigarh and one tower for UT Administration, Chandigarh.

According to the terms and conditions, the payment terms shall be an upfront deposit of 25% of total estimated cost and balance in six half yearly instalments with interest at 12 per cent payable in three years.

“All these authorities have been asked to deposit 25 % of the tentative cost so that CHB may go ahead with the construction work, after completing required formalities,” the board said.

ADVISER ALSO VISITED THE SITE ON TUESDAY

Dharam Pal, Adviser to Administrator and Chairman –Chandigarh Housing Board visited the land of CHB at Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park (RGCTP) today.

The Chandigarh Housing Board is planning to construct a General Housing Self Financing Scheme in the land. The CHB is also planning to construct flats for the Government of Punjab and Government of Haryana for their MLAs and Officers.

During the visit, he went through the lay-out plan of 123 acre of land and asked the officers to sort out all the issues in both these schemes and start the construction at the earliest possible. He also directed that the vacant plots for Commercial activities, Hospital and Hotel etc should also be put to auction after fixing their reserve prices.

The Adviser also inspected the vacant commercial properties at Manimajra and at Sector-61(Kajeri). Since these properties were constructed more than 20 years back and could not be sold despite the repeated attempts, he directed that the matter to be placed before the Board in its next meeting for consideration and appropriate decision in the matter. The Board meeting has been scheduled for September 8 next month.

Yashpal Garg, CEO, Rajiv Singla, CE and other senior officers of the Chandigarh Housing Board were present during the visit.