UT CEO tells voters to verify their details at camps at all polling stations on May 16 & 17

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the UT Chandigarh on Friday said about 70 per cent of the mapping of voters in the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency was conducted for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which announced the third Phase of SIR in 16 states and three Union Territories (UTs) from May 14.

CEO Prerna Puri held a meeting with representatives of the national political parties and informed them that the qualifying date for SIR is July 1.

Puri said camps to verify voters’ details would be organised on May 16 (Saturday) and 17 (Sunday) at all polling stations, and urged all electors in Chandigarh to verify their details against the previous SIR and to share them with their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for mapping. “Details related to the previous SIR are available on the Voters’ Service Portal and the official website of the CEO of Chandigarh.