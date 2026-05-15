UT CEO tells voters to verify their details at camps at all polling stations on May 16 & 17

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the UT Chandigarh on Friday said about 70 per cent of the mapping of voters in the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency was conducted for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), which announced the third Phase of SIR in 16 states and three Union Territories (UTs) from May 14.
CEO Prerna Puri held a meeting with representatives of the national political parties and informed them that the qualifying date for SIR is July 1.
Puri said camps to verify voters’ details would be organised on May 16 (Saturday) and 17 (Sunday) at all polling stations, and urged all electors in Chandigarh to verify their details against the previous SIR and to share them with their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for mapping. “Details related to the previous SIR are available on the Voters’ Service Portal and the official website of the CEO of Chandigarh.
For any assistance, citizens may contact the Voter Helpline Number ‘1950’ on working days or avail the “Book a Call Request with BLO” facility available on the ECINET mobile application, Puri said.
The CEO informed the representatives that the last intensive revision in Chandigarh was conducted in 2002. “In view of rapid urbanisation, continuous migration, young citizens attaining the age of 18 years and becoming eligible to vote, delays in receipt of information regarding deaths and the inclusion of names of illegal foreign nationals in the electoral roll, this intensive revision has become essential for preparing an error-free and reliable electoral roll.”
Puri said the revision would be conducted in accordance with the guidelines and schedule prescribed by the ECI. “The objective of this intensive revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll, so that they may exercise their right to vote, that no ineligible person is included and that the process of addition or deletion of names in the electoral roll remains completely transparent,” the CEO said.
ADC-cum-Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Amandeep Singh Bhatti, Assistant Electoral Registration Officer Rajiv Tewari and other officials of the Chief Electoral Officer were present at the meeting.
Puri informed the representatives that during the house-to-house visit, BLOs would visit thrice with prefilled enumeration. “If the person concerned is not available at home, the BLO will insert the enumeration form under the door and collect the same in the next visit.”
A person can also fill out the enumeration form online and then download it. BLOs will carry Form No.6, along with a declaration, so that young eligible residents may also be registered as voters.
Briefing the schedule and the process to the representatives, Puri said, “SIR is a participative exercise involving all stakeholders, including electors, political parties and election officials. All political parties are requested to appoint BLAs for each polling booth to ensure complete transparency and full participation in the conduct of the SIR process.”
The CEO told the representatives that we would hold such meetings regularly until SIR was completed.
Addressing doubts and queries raised by representatives, the CEO said, “A single BLA can submit 50 Enumeration Forms in a single day during the Enumeration phase, at the end of the Enumeration phase, Absent, Shift, Delete (ASD) list shared with BLA by the respective part BLO.”
The representatives were also informed that the BLAs would be provided with training shortly.
The CEO said help desks would also be established in different offices to assist the general public/electors.
Handing over detailed guidelines to representatives, Puri said necessary support and assistance to the ill, PWD and marginalised would be ensured.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram