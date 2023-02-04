UT: CBI SP’s house burgled in Sector 22

Some unidentified burglars broke into the house of SP (CBI) at Sector 22 here. The burglary came to light when one of the neighbours of the CBI officer (Seema Pahuja) found the doors of the house open on Friday morning.

As the neighbour found no movement in the house, he got suspicious. He called the CBI officer’s maid, who said that the lady of the house is yet to return.

SP (CBI) Seema Pahuja, posted at the zonal headquarters, Sector 30, has been out of station for the last one week.

Police said that the neighbour called Seema Pahuja and informed her about the burglary. A team from Sector 22 police post, Sector 17 police station, a dog squad and a forensic team rushed to the spot.

Police said that burglars entered the house after breaking the rear side gate. The entire house was found ransacked.