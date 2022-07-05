UT: Attawa locals block road to protest police inaction against rising thefts, burglaries

Dozens of residents of c, Sector 42, hit the streets on Monday to protest what they claimed was police inaction in tackling the increasing number of thefts and burglaries in their area.

The protesters blocked the Sector 36/42 division for a while and raised slogans against the personnel from Sector 36 police station for allegedly letting off a man who had been apprehended for theft.

Monday’s protest, locals said, was held after the batteries of two motor vehicles were found to have been stolen from Attawa in the morning. The area councillor, Jasbir Singh, joined the protesters and later accompanied them to the Sector 36 police station, with locals stating that one of the stolen car batteries belonged to the councillor’s brother.

“The people are fed up of the repeated incidents of vehicle and battery thefts as well as burglaries being reported from Attawa.

A few days ago, the pushcart of a local man was stolen. Locals in that case managed to apprehend the suspect and hand him over to the police. We later learnt that the police had set him free without questioning him properly. On Sunday night again, the batteries of two cars were stolen. People are tired of the apathy of the local police force. Whenever a theft was reported, a complaint is lodged but the police rarely turn it into an FIR,” said area councillor, Jasbir Singh.

On Monday, as news of the protests and subsequent road blockades spread, local police personnel rushed to the area to talk to the protesters and try and pacify them. The police said that the residents had blocked the road by parking their motorcycles in the middle and playing with bamboo structures and other objects on the road.

The protests were finally called off after one-and-a-half hours after police promised to look into the demands of the residents.

Additional SHO of Sector 36 police station, Inspector Gyan Singh, said, “We have lodged an FIR in connection to the theft of two batteries. The protesters were livid but we managed to pacify them. We assured them that their grievances will be sorted out. We will enhance police patrolling in the area.”

The FIR was registered at Sector 36 police station.