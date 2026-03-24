UT announces new collector rates, to come into effect from April 1

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The Chandigarh Administration Tuesday notified the revised collector rates for properties across the union Territory, effective April 1, 2026, reaffirming the dominance of the city’s prime sectors in both residential and commercial real estate segments.
The updated rates are expected to influence property transactions, stamp duty collections, and investment trends in the coming financial year.
The previous collector rate revision in Chandigarh was implemented on April 1, 2025, marking a shift toward annual revisions after a gap of over three years since 2021.
As per the newly announced collector rates, at the heart of Chandigarh’s commercial landscape, Sector 17 (except Sector 17-A, 17-B) has once again emerged as the most expensive location, with booth sites and SCO/SCF properties touching a peak rate of ₹5.92 lakh per square yard. This places it firmly at the top of the city’s commercial hierarchy. Other prominent sectors, including Sectors 8, 15, 19, 22, 34, and 35, also share the same top slab for booth sites, highlighting sustained demand in well-established retail and business corridors.
Closely following are secondary commercial clusters such as Sectors 7, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17-A & B, 18, 20, 21, 26, and 32, where rates have been fixed at ₹4.47 lakh per square yard.
Meanwhile, commercial properties along key stretches like Madhya Marg, Sub City Centre (Sector 34), and the dividing road of Sectors 35 and 34 are priced marginally lower but continue to remain high-value investment zones.
The data reveals sharp differentiation in specialised commercial pockets. Shivalik Enclave has been pegged at ₹4.10 lakh per square yard, while commercial properties in Manimajra’s Motor Market Complex stand at ₹2.33 lakh per square yard. Traditional trade hubs such as timber markets, transport areas, and iron markets are valued at ₹97,300 per square yard, reflecting their functional rather than premium positioning.
High-rise commercial developments also feature prominently in the revised structure. Elante Mall in Industrial Area Phase I commands the highest rates in this category, with ground floor units priced at ₹31,200 per square foot, significantly higher than other malls and multiplexes in the city. IT Park properties, too, remain a strong commercial segment, with built-up space ranging between ₹11,700 and ₹14,040 per square foot depending on floor level.
On the residential front, the city’s most premium belt continues to be Sectors 1 to 12, where land rates have been fixed at ₹2.37 lakh per square yard. These sectors, which house key administrative institutions, heritage bungalows, and lush green surroundings, remain the most sought-after addresses in Chandigarh.
Mid-tier residential sectors, spanning Sectors 14 to 37, have been valued at ₹1.81 lakh per square yard, while outer sectors beyond Sector 38 are priced at ₹1.33 lakh per square yard, indicating a clear gradient in land valuation from the city center outward.
Group housing and apartment segments have also seen structured pricing. Housing Board flats range from ₹7,200 to ₹11,000 per square foot depending on floor level, while society flats command up to ₹11,400 per square foot.
Significantly, premium residential developments such as Uppal’s Marble Arch in Manimajra have been valued at ₹16,700 per square foot, placing them among the highest-rated group housing properties.
In the peri-urban and rural landscape, Manimajra has emerged as the most expensive location for agricultural land, with rates reaching ₹4.61 crore per acre for parcels above two kanal. It also tops the chart for smaller landholdings, with prices at ₹5.77 lakh per marla. Other high-value villages include Raipur Khurd and Behlana, where agricultural land rates exceed ₹4 crore per acre.
Village abadi areas also reflect a premium in strategically located settlements. Residential land in Burail and Manimajra has been fixed at ₹73,200 per square yard, while commercial land in these villages commands ₹1.78 lakh per square yard, significantly higher than other villages.
The revised collector rates also include additional premiums, such as 5 per cent extra for corner plots and up to 31.25 per cent additional charges for residential properties converted into nursing homes or hospitals, signalling the administration’s intent to regulate land-use changes while capturing higher value from commercial exploitation.
Real estate experts suggest that while the revision largely maintains Chandigarh’s established valuation hierarchy, it reinforces the city’s planning-driven pricing model. “The rates clearly show that central sectors and established commercial hubs continue to dominate. At the same time, peripheral sectors and villages are gradually appreciating due to urban expansion,” said a city-based property consultant.
With these revisions, Chandigarh continues to present a structured and predictable real estate market, where location, infrastructure, and land use remain the primary determinants of value. Sector 17’s continued dominance as the commercial nucleus and the enduring appeal of Sectors 1–12 as the residential elite belt underline the city’s unique planning legacy and sustained demand in prime zones.
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