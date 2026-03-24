UT announces new collector rates, to come into effect from April 1

The updated rates are expected to influence property transactions, stamp duty collections, and investment trends in the coming financial year.

The Chandigarh Administration Tuesday notified the revised collector rates for properties across the union Territory, effective April 1, 2026, reaffirming the dominance of the city’s prime sectors in both residential and commercial real estate segments.

The updated rates are expected to influence property transactions, stamp duty collections, and investment trends in the coming financial year.

The previous collector rate revision in Chandigarh was implemented on April 1, 2025, marking a shift toward annual revisions after a gap of over three years since 2021.

As per the newly announced collector rates, at the heart of Chandigarh’s commercial landscape, Sector 17 (except Sector 17-A, 17-B) has once again emerged as the most expensive location, with booth sites and SCO/SCF properties touching a peak rate of ₹5.92 lakh per square yard. This places it firmly at the top of the city’s commercial hierarchy. Other prominent sectors, including Sectors 8, 15, 19, 22, 34, and 35, also share the same top slab for booth sites, highlighting sustained demand in well-established retail and business corridors.