UT allows govt teaching staff to visit schools for administrative work from June 15

The Chandigarh district education officer (DEO) issued an order on Tuesday granting permission to teachers from government and government-aided schools in the city to visit school premises for urgent administrative work June 15 onwards. The order clarifies that only 25 per cent of the whole staff will be allowed to visit the school at any given point of time in order to maintain social distancing.

The urgent administrative work highlighted by the DEO office includes “supplementing online teaching, PISA preparedness, planning for conduct of CBSE exams, and other work related to administrative/academic/infrastructural issues of the school”.

It is also suggested in the order that the same group of teachers come in to work at the school for a week, then another batch of teachers in the next week, and so on. Teachers living in containment zones will not be called for duty.

The order also asks principals and heads of schools to form a small committee constituted by senior teachers, area counsellor, parents of students and school management committee members in order to come up with and suggest a plan for subsequent re-opening of schools. These suggestions are to be submitted to the DEO office before June 22.

Parents issue joint complaint against pvt school

Meanwhile, another joint complaint has been filed to the Fee Regulatory Committee by parents of students against a private school in the city, Saupin’s School. The complaint states that the school is yet to disclose its balance sheet of accounts and expenditure, a violation of an order issued by the UT mandating all private schools to do so.

Prior to the joint complaint, a few parents had individually filed complaints against the school to the fee regulatory body. Some of these parents were randomly selected and called to meet the DEO at his office to fill an undertaking performa at 3 pm on Tuesday.

