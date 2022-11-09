UT air quality slips to ‘poor’; farm fires to blame?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Chandigarh has been categorised ‘poor’ for the last two days, which means most people will have difficulty breathing with prolonged exposure in open air.

Sources said, “As the sun was not visible today and is not expected to be in the coming days, the overall AQI level may deteriorate further”.

The highest AQI level, of poor category, was reported near Sector 53 where one of the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) to monitor the current AQI level was installed.

At Sector 53 CAAQMS, the AQI was read 293 today.

The AQI level at Sector 53 was 209 on Monday.

The two other CAAQMS were installed at Sector 22 and Sector 53.

The AQI level was read 242 at Sector 22 and 171 in Sector 25, while it was 289 and 108 respectively on Monday.

Debendra Dalai, Director, Environment Department, said, “The AQI depends on the circumstances of the surrounding areas also. Stubble burning in the neighboring states can be one of the reasons. It further deteriorates if the sun does not appear”.

Meanwhile, the weather department predicts generally cloudy sky with thundery development along with

light rain in the coming two days.

The department said that the sky will be clear from November 11. The maximum temperature was recorded as 27.1 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 15.2 degree Celsius.