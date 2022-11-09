scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

UT air quality slips to ‘poor’; farm fires to blame?

The highest AQI level, of poor category, was reported near Sector 53 where one of the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) to monitor the current AQI level was installed

The highest AQI level, of poor category, was reported near Sector 53 where one of the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) to monitor the current AQI level was installed. (Express File Photo)

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Chandigarh has been categorised ‘poor’ for the last two days, which means most people will have difficulty breathing with prolonged exposure in open air.

Sources said, “As the sun was not visible today and is not expected to be in the coming days, the overall AQI level may deteriorate further”.

The highest AQI level, of poor category, was reported near Sector 53 where one of the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) to monitor the current AQI level was installed.

At Sector 53 CAAQMS, the AQI was read 293 today.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equally e...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equally e...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, GujaratPremium
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, Gujarat

The AQI level at Sector 53 was 209 on Monday.

The two other CAAQMS were installed at Sector 22 and Sector 53.

The AQI level was read 242 at Sector 22 and 171 in Sector 25, while it was 289 and 108 respectively on Monday.

Debendra Dalai, Director, Environment Department, said, “The AQI depends on the circumstances of the surrounding areas also. Stubble burning in the neighboring states can be one of the reasons. It further deteriorates if the sun does not appear”.

Meanwhile, the weather department predicts generally cloudy sky with thundery development along with
light rain in the coming two days.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

The department said that the sky will be clear from November 11. The maximum temperature was recorded as 27.1 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 15.2 degree Celsius.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 07:36:49 am
Next Story

Union Minister Kishan Reddy inspects metro station in Chennai

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement