UT advises caution, allows 100 people for indoor events, 200 for outdoor gatherings

Among the norms that have to be followed and specified in this order include that there shall be restrictions on the number of people to be allowed to gather in functions for which permission is being granted. (Representational)

The Chandigarh Administration has issued directions regarding gatherings and family functions in view of increase in COVID cases.

The orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner stated there has been a recent surge in the number of active cases of COVID-19. “Therefore, there is a need to maintain caution and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the MHA and UT Administration while attending social, religious and political functions,” the orders said.

The Advisor to the Administrator, Chandigarh-cum-chairperson, State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority, has issued directions regarding ceiling of the persons to be allowed in social, cultural, religious and family functions.

“It is, therefore, hereby ordered that the Sub-Divisional Magistrates are authorised to grant permissions to the applicants for holding events, including political and social gatherings, marriages etc. in their respective jurisdiction. They shall insert norms of COVID-19 pandemic protocol apart from terms and conditions already prescribed by the Chandigarh Administration,” the orders said.

Among the norms that have to be followed and specified in this order include that there shall be restrictions on the number of people to be allowed to gather in functions for which permission is being granted.

The maximum number for indoor gathering will be 100 or 50% of the capacity of the venue whichever is lower. With regard to functions to be organised outdoor, there shall be a restriction of ceiling of 200 people or 50% capacity of the size of the open space whichever is less.

It was also stated that the organisers shall ensure that all the quests/ participants must wear masks properly on their faces and the organisers shall make necessary arrangements for sanitiser at the place of function/ event.

“The concerned SDMS shall also obtain an undertaking as per prescribed format from the applicant organiser to ensure the compliance with all norms of COVID-19 pandemic protocols during the function,” the order specified.

It was also clarified that no new permissions shall be granted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrates for holding any fairs, exhibitions/melas in their respective jurisdiction till further orders.