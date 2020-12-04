UT Adviser visits Pre-Fab Shelters whose residents will shift to Maloya

Manoj Parida.

UT Adviser and Chairman Chandigarh of Housing Board Manoj Parida visited the Pre-Fab Shelters in sectors 52 and 56, whose occupants are being re-located to Maloya under the Affordable Rental Housing Scheme.

Parida interacted with the occupants and heard their grievances during his visit.

Municipal Councilor Chandrawati Shukla was also present at Pre-Fab Shelters in Sector 52.

The authorities decided that after completing the relocation as per the Survey List that was finalised after considering the claim and objections, the other requests may be considered by the committee which has been constituted. In case the requests are found to be eligible, as per norms, they may be considered under the Affordable Rental Housing Scheme, officials said.

The UT Administration said that the shifting of occupants from Pre-Fab Shelters to Maloya should be completed in December. Though the process of shifting is going on smoothly, yet it must be ensured that there is minimum inconvenience to the residents during the shifting process, he said.

The land vacated at the site of Pre-Fab Shelters will be bordered with barbed wire fencing and the administration will eventually decide about its future use, officials said.

Thereafter, the Adviser visited the Maloya Complex and interacted with residents who have shifted there over the last 15 days. The residents expressed their gratitude to the administration for providing the flats for dignified living. Parida urged the residents to maintain hygiene and sanitation and concentrate on the education of their children in the good atmosphere.

Municipal Councilor Rajesh Kalia was also present at the Maloya Housing Complex. After interaction with the residents, the Adviser instructed that the initial teething problems in some of the flats will be attended by the CHB on priority and the complaint office should be pro-active to resolve these issues. He also directed that vending platforms and commercial booths should be allotted on priority basis by the Municipal Corporation and the CHB.

