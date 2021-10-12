UT Adviser to decide if fire crackers will be allowed this Diwali

Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal will take a call on Tuesday whether fire crackers would be allowed this Diwali or not. Meanwhile, the Cracker Dealers Association (CDA) also met the Deputy Commissioner. The decision will be taken keeping in view the third wave of Covid.

Sources said that Pal will hold a meeting with the other officers of UT Administration including the home secretary and deputy commissioner, to discuss if fire crackers will be completely banned or allowed within a two hour window. The delegation said that they met the deputy commissioner “amid clouds of uncertainty over the future of fireworks businesses in Chandigarh”.

“In the absence of clear guidelines, the trade of crackers has been going through the worst phase. Last year too, the administration banned the selling and bursting of crackers in the UT whereas the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh were bursting crackers without any hindrance from the local governments,” CDA President Davinder Gupta said.

Gupta added, “The association approached the district magistrate to take a decision well in time so that the traders do not suffer. In the year 2020, the administration had earned nearly 10 lakhs from the traders through issuance of cracker licenses, which was later withdrawn by them. The hard earned money of nearly 1,650 traders was belched in the name of license fees. This year the CDA, has put forth their demand before the administration that the UT should follow the same protocol as its neighbouring states.”

CDA is planning to stage a dharna in front of the district magistrate’s office if a decision is not taken by the administration in the coming week.

The UT Administration, however, will also discuss the need to implement Covid-19 protocols in the coming three months. Teams will be constituted to ensure that people are wearing masks.