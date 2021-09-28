UT Adviser tells secy to submit C&D waste policy within a day

UT Adviser Dharam Pal has asked Secretary (Local Government) Nitin Yadav as to why there is a delay in submitting the construction and demolition waste policy.

The Adviser has asked the secretary to inquire and get the C and D waste policy submitted within a day.

The Adviser stated that such a policy is beneficial for both the corporation and the public.

It was in August that the Adviser had ordered preparation of a draft on the C and D waste policy in which residents will be able to buy processed items at subsidised rates, for which they would have to spend thousands while buying from the market. A provision for the same will also be made in the building plans.

The draft policy will be finalised by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. The Adviser had already asked the civic body to process 100 % construction and demolition waste in the city.

According to the draft policy, residents can get their construction and demolition waste to the C&D plant from where they can get slabs, bajri, kerb stones and other material which is used in construction at rates about 50 per cent less than the rates they get in the market for the same material.

During his visit to the C and D waste plant, the Adviser had directed the Municipal Corporation to aim for 100 per cent processing of such waste.

Dharam Pal has already had a detailed discussion on the C and D waste policy in which they plan to include various incentives for people so that maximum C and D waste is lifted from the city and brought to the plant where it can be recycled.

Suggestions will be sought from the public as well so that feasible ones can be incorporated.

A telephone number will also be there where people can call and seek services for lifting the C and D waste.

Provisions in the building plan will be made if the person himself wants to transport the material or wants the administration to do it and he would be paid charges according to per square foot.

In July, the Adviser visited the construction and demolition waste plant where he saw the material being recycled where the then Commissioner apprised him that the work at C&D waste plant consists of processing of construction and demolition waste and manufacturing of PCC products to be used for pavements, road work, fencing work etc.