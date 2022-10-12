UT Adviser sets first deadline as March 2023

In a detailed meeting held Tuesday regarding 24×7 water supply in Chandigarh, the Chandigarh administration has now set a deadline of March, 2023, to begin the first phase of execution of the project and the second phase by, June 2023.

In the meeting, it was also decided that the project agreement would be signed on November 18. Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal chaired the second Project Governance Committee meeting of the water supply scheme. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the EU and Agence-de-France (lending agency from France) along with other officers of the MC.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pal said, “I have set the deadline that the execution of the first component should begin by end of March, 2023, and the second component by June, 2023.” It was after the Adviser directed the timelines be reduced that he set these deadlines for the project. He also decided that the project contractor should operate the system for 15 years after completion of defect liability period to increase accountability of the executing agency. He emphasised how important the project is for the city and that regular monitoring be done at all levels to ensure the timelines are met.

During the meeting the governing committee discussed the progress of the project. The Adviser was also briefed about the existing infrastructure and future proposals under the 24×7 water supply project. He was also given detailed information about the probable outcome of the project.

UT received Rs 512 crore, Rs 412 crore as loan from the French government and Rs 100 crore as grant-in-aid from the EU.

Loan to be repaid with interest

For the project, Chandigarh had been seeking a loan of Rs 412 crore which the UT has to repay with time.

The residents, however, felt that it would be a burden on them as they will have to shell out more water tariff. Earlier, when a representation was sent to the PMO about why UT required the 24X7 water supply, when it was already using excess water, the Chandigarh Smart City Limited had stated that the project aims to increase savings and minimise wastage of water as there will be no storage.

According to Smart City, the 24×7 supply delivers better quality water for public health.

The residents said that the city is already drawing more than the mandated national norm. Their question is if there really is a need for continuous water supply when the consumption is already high. Many feel the need for rationing of available supply than the 24X7 service.

Sectors in the north use more water than south in UT, as per a study by the public health wing of the MC, due to lawns, or kanal sizes. The study found residents in the north were using over 1,000 litres of water per person per day against the national norm of 135. Sectors like 2, 3, 4, 5 and 9 draw more than 1,000 litres per person per day. The per person consumption in Sector 3 was 1,163 litres per day while in Sector 4 was 1,376 litres per person per day, higher than the consumption in villages or colonies.