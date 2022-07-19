UT Adviser, health secy review Covid vaccination pace in Chandigarh

The rise in number of Covid cases in Chandigarh on Monday prompted UT Adviser, Dharam Pal, and Secretary of Health in the UT Administration, Yashpal Garg, to review the status of vaccinations on Monday.

Precautionary doses of Covid vaccination is being provided free for 75 days, up to September 30, by the Centre and the Adviser said that all efforts must be made to ensure that maximum number of citizens avail the facility.

Officials, during Monday’s review, were told by health officials that special workplace vaccination camps are being organised at office complexes, industrial establishments, railway stations, inter-state bus stations. The health department is organising special vaccination camps at government, private, religious, social, commercial, charitable, market associations, and RWAs. Organization were encouraged to contact Dr Manjit Singh, District Immunization Officer on 9463488086 for organising special vaccination camps at their premises.