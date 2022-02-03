scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Budget 2022

Chandigarh UT Adviser checks work progress at guesthouse 2

The Adviser, during his visit, asked officials of the engineering department to start the process of revamping the UT guesthouse 2 on the lines of the UT guesthouse in Sector 6.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: February 3, 2022 1:51:55 am
As the existing UT guesthouse in sector 6 is able to accommodate only a certain number of people, with its given infrastructure, a decision was taken to have a second UT guesthouse to ease the load. (File)

UT Adviser, Dharam Pal, along with secretary-cum-director of the state’s hospitality division Yashpal Garg, on Wednesday visited the UT guesthouse 2 in Sector 18.

The Adviser, during his visit, asked officials of the engineering department to start the process of revamping the UT guesthouse 2 on the lines of the UT guesthouse in Sector 6.

He directed the officials to upgrade the facilities of the guesthouse by enhancing the infrastructure and resources in a time bound manner.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

UT Adviser Dharam Pal, later told the Indian Express, “I have directed the officials to carry out revamp work of UT guesthouse 2 on priority and to bring it on lines of the existing guesthouse.”

As per records, the Panchayat Bhawan in Sector 18 — which was in a dilapidated condition for the last five years — is being revamped and being converted into UT guesthouse 2.

As the existing UT guesthouse in sector 6 is able to accommodate only a certain number of people, with its given infrastructure, a decision was taken to have a second UT guesthouse to ease the load.

More from Chandigarh

Following this, a decision was taken to convert the Panchayat Bhawan into UT guesthouse 2.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 02: Latest News

Advertisement