Chandigarh UT Adviser checks work progress at guesthouse 2

UT Adviser, Dharam Pal, along with secretary-cum-director of the state’s hospitality division Yashpal Garg, on Wednesday visited the UT guesthouse 2 in Sector 18.

The Adviser, during his visit, asked officials of the engineering department to start the process of revamping the UT guesthouse 2 on the lines of the UT guesthouse in Sector 6.

He directed the officials to upgrade the facilities of the guesthouse by enhancing the infrastructure and resources in a time bound manner.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal, later told the Indian Express, “I have directed the officials to carry out revamp work of UT guesthouse 2 on priority and to bring it on lines of the existing guesthouse.”

As per records, the Panchayat Bhawan in Sector 18 — which was in a dilapidated condition for the last five years — is being revamped and being converted into UT guesthouse 2.

As the existing UT guesthouse in sector 6 is able to accommodate only a certain number of people, with its given infrastructure, a decision was taken to have a second UT guesthouse to ease the load.

Following this, a decision was taken to convert the Panchayat Bhawan into UT guesthouse 2.