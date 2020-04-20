UT Adviser asks people to seal their sectors

UT Adviser Parida also visited Sector 40 on Sunday noon. (File) UT Adviser Parida also visited Sector 40 on Sunday noon. (File)

WITH CHANDIGARH being declared a containment zone, UT Adviser Manoj Parida has told residents and councillors to seal their respective sectors and regulate entry and exit of visitors. At the same time, all chemists have been directed to keep personal details of all those residents who are purchasing medicines for cold, cough or flu-like symptoms, else they will be booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

UT Adviser Manoj Parida said, “Appeal to all RWAs, councillors, political parties to organise sealing of their areas and regulate entry and exit of visitors in the police. This will help and record be maintained to help contact tracing later.”

In Sector 40, residents of the area have already sealed the entire sector and are carrying out screening of all those entering and leaving the sector.

Sanitisation is being carried out along with thermal screening on the borders of the sector.

The sector has appointed volunteers who keep a check if any outsider enters the area. UT Adviser Parida also visited Sector 40 on Sunday noon.

Drums, wooden sticks have been used to seal the sector.

As per the procedure set by the residents, they don’t allow any outsider to enter the area unless it is highly necessary or the one coming to deliver essentials. Those coming for delivery are also given sanitizers and thermal screening is done.

Even in Sector 30, the area has been sealed after three more positive cases were reported Sunday. The area was sealed by the administration.

Sector 30-A was sealed by residents.

Local councillor Devinder Singh Babla said that volunteers are doing two-hour duty on the borders of the sector that have been sealed.

Chemists to maintain record

Also, Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar issued orders under Section 144 of the CrPC telling all medical stores and outlets to maintaining record of all those seeking medicine for fever or cold or similar symptoms.

The director health services would formulate and execute a plan to collect the data from such medical shops and general physicians on a daily basis and then track the patients for COVID-19 symptoms and take all necessary actions to control the outbreak of COVID-19.

If any chemist or person violates such order, he would invite action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

This order shall come into force with effect from April 20 midnight and shall be effective for a period of 60 days.

44 made to download Aarogya Setu app

As many 44 people were found violating the curfew on Sunday by the Chandigarh Police. As a punishment, all were asked to download the Aarogya Setu mobile application.

Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nilambari Vijay Jagdale said that this is the initiative taken by the police here.

“All those who are found violating are punished with this that they need to turn on their GPS and bluetooth and download this app,” she said.

