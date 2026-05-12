UT Admn’s letter seeks release of frozen accounts; HC asks ‘under what authority’

The plea said that three FIRs were registered in connection with the alleged fraud by the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau, and FIR Nos 2 and 3 of 2026 by Chandigarh authorities.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday asked the Chandigarh Administration to explain “under what authority in law” it had issued a letter dated May 2, 2026, after the CBI took over the investigation in two FIRs — linked to the alleged multi-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case. The court questioned the UT administration over its communications to banks seeking release of frozen accounts, even after the investigation had been transferred to the CBI.

Hearing a writ petition filed by the IDFC FIRST Bank, the division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry observed, “Counsel for UT Administration… is required to seek instructions in regard to letter dated May 2, 2026, especially in the backdrop that when investigation in FIRs No 02 and 03 dated March 9, 2026 and March 12, 2026, respectively, both registered at Economic Offences Police Station, Sector 17, Chandigarh, was transferred to CBI on April 27, 2026, then under what authority in law, the UT Administration had issued this letter dated May 02, 2026.”