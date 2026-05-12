UT Admn’s letter seeks release of frozen accounts; HC asks ‘under what authority’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday asked the Chandigarh Administration to explain “under what authority in law” it had issued a letter dated May 2, 2026, after the CBI took over the investigation in two FIRs — linked to the alleged multi-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case. The court questioned the UT administration over its communications to banks seeking release of frozen accounts, even after the investigation had been transferred to the CBI.
Hearing a writ petition filed by the IDFC FIRST Bank, the division bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry observed, “Counsel for UT Administration… is required to seek instructions in regard to letter dated May 2, 2026, especially in the backdrop that when investigation in FIRs No 02 and 03 dated March 9, 2026 and March 12, 2026, respectively, both registered at Economic Offences Police Station, Sector 17, Chandigarh, was transferred to CBI on April 27, 2026, then under what authority in law, the UT Administration had issued this letter dated May 02, 2026.”
Appearing for the petitioner bank — IDFC First Bank, Senior Advocate R S Rai, along with Advocates Rubina Vermani, Sukriti Rai and Arjun S Rai, argued that the bank was “a victim of a complex, large-scale financial fraud involving misappropriation of… funds from bank accounts of its customers primarily being government department accounts of Haryana and Chandigarh perpetrated by certain individuals in connivance with public officials”.
The plea said that three FIRs were registered in connection with the alleged fraud by the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau, and FIR Nos 2 and 3 of 2026 by Chandigarh authorities. It also submitted that on April 8, 2026, the Haryana ACB investigation was transferred to the CBI, which re-registered the matter.
Referring to the steps taken after the alleged fraud surfaced, Rai submitted before the HC that it had filed NCRP complaints on February 22 and March 5, 2026, “to aid in identification of the money trail”, adding that “thereafter, liens have been marked on various beneficiary accounts which have received the money transferred from the government department accounts”.
The petitioner bank, through counsels, further sought issuance of directions “to safeguard and prevent dissipation of the amounts in the bank accounts of beneficiaries of the fraud/recipients of funds identified and lien marked through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (‘I4C’) pursuant to the Petitioner’s complaints on the National Crime Reporting Portal (‘NCRP’)”.
The bank also sought directions to enable authorities “to identify the money obtained through fraud/proceeds of crime and initiate appropriate proceedings to seize/attach in accordance with law”.
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The High Court on the matter repeatedly asked the UT Administration to explain the legal basis for the communications.
“So, this investigation stands transferred to the CBI… CBI is seized with the investigation,” the Bench observed orally during the hearing.
Questioning the continuation of correspondence by the Chandigarh Police, the court also remarked orally: “What authority that the UT Administration had to issue this letter after the transfer?”
The matter has been listed for further hearing on May 14.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More