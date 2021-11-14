UT Administrator Purohit flags off 11 e-buses

AT LEAST 11 electric buses were flagged off by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit in the presence of Adviser Dharam Pal on commercial operations whereas the entire fleet of 40 will be put on commercial operation by December-end.

These buses are being put on express route 551E-ISBT43 to PGI with limited stops at ISBT-17, Sector 16 hospital and New PGI OPD. The express routes have been formulated keeping in view the minimum travel time for commuters. For second lot of 40 electric buses, e-tender has been invited and will be put on operations in the coming financial year.

The buses have various features, including air-conditioning with individual air vents, seating capacity of 35 passengers and 20 standees, passenger information screens at front, rear, side and inside saloon area, pneumatically controlled passenger doors, panic button in case of emergency, mobile charging points for each row of seat and air suspension at rear.

A spokesman said diesel buses by the decreasing detention count are being deputed on two express routes l1E- ISBT-17 to Kharar via ISBT-Mohali and SU4E- PGI-ISBT17-Railway station-ISBT PKL . These routes will be operated with 10-20 minute frequency. As and when electric buses arrive, these express routes l1E and SU4E will be replaced with e- buses.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries sanctioned 80 electric buses to Chandigarh under FAME India scheme phase-II. Under the scheme, subsidy amounting to

Rs 45 lakh per bus is granted by the Department of Heavy Industries.

For the first lot of 40 buses, an agreement has been signed with M/s Ashok Leyland amounting to Rs 154.01 cr for 10 years.