UT administrator allows OPDs to reopen at 50% capacity

The steady decline of Covid cases in the UT prompted Chandigarh Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, on Thursday further relaxing curbs in the city after a War Room meeting held at the UT Secretariat.

On Thursday, Purohit, in view of the decline in the positivity rate ordered that physical OPDs be resumed with 50% capacity at GMSH-16 and GMCH-32. At present, just PGIMER is attending to around 4,000 patients in OPDs daily (both in-person and via tele-consultation). The Administrator also directed PGIMER to enhance its daily OPD capacity to about 6,000 patients, with tele-medicine facilities continuing at daily OPDs at all hospitals.

Purohit also stated that despite the number of cases going down in the UT, the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 12.30 am and 5.00 am.

However,, essential activities — including emergency services, medical health, transport of essential goods, operation of multiple shifts in industries, offices etc. (both government and private), movement of persons and goods on national and state highways and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplane will be permitted. Detailed prohibitory order under Section 144 CrPC would be issued by the District Magistrate, Chandigarh.

It was also directed that gathering for any purpose will be restricted to 100 persons for indoor and 200 persons for outdoor events. The total number of persons shall not exceed 50% of the capacity of the venue in both indoor and outdoor gatherings, the order stated.

The earlier restrictions on the number of employees attending government and private offices, as well as banks in UT Chandigarh stand withdrawn and the same can function with 100% attendance from now.

The order on Thursday also allowed all hotels/restaurants/cafés/coffee shops/eating places, including home delivery, to be allowed to function upto midnight daily.

Updating the current Covid scenario, the officers of the Tri-city informed that Mohali at present had 3,380 active cases, Panchkula had 724 active cases while UT, Chandigarh had 2,590 active cases.