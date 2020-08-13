UT administration seeks record of house allotment from Chandigarh police department

The record was sought following the intervention of office of UT Administrator, which forwarded a communication to the office of Principal Home Secretary, Arun Gupta. (Representational)

The CHANDIGARH Administration has sought the relevant record of UT Police House Allotment branch for the last three years, in connection with the allegations of favouritism in the allotment of government quarters to police personnel.

The record was sought following the intervention of office of UT Administrator, which forwarded a communication to the office of Principal Home Secretary, Arun Gupta.

Sources said the communication alleged that the long waiting list of police personnel are being ignored while government quarters are being allotted to cops attached with senior police officers, as their personal security officers, drivers and gunmen.

A senior officer said, “The record from the police department was sought for examining the procedure of allotment of the government quarters. We want to examine the criteria of house allotment. Either the criteria being followed as per the rules or the rules are being violated. What are the discretionary powers for the allotment of the quarters out of turn. It is not an enquiry. We just want to ensure that rules for allotment of the houses being followed properly or not.”

Some reports suggest that police personnel in the waiting list for the quarters are being sidelined and quarters are instead being allotted to people who had applied recently. Reports also suggest that quarters for the gazetted officers being allotted to the non-gazetted officers.”

There are five categories of government quarters for the Chandigarh police personnel. The Type-1 quarters are one room quarters for constable rank personnel, while the Type-2 are two-room quarters a nd Type-3 are the three room quarters for sub-inspector and inspector rank officers. The Type-4 and Type-5 quarters are for gazetted officers. Sources said if a constable completes service of 18-years, they are eligible for the Type-2 quarters.

However, certain police personnel were allegedly allotted Type-2 and Type-3 quarters out of turn.

The strength of Chandigarh police personnel is around 6,500. The government quarters for the police personnel are situated at police lines, Sector 26, Mani Majra, Sector 7, Sector 22, Sector 23, Sector 39, Sector 42.

Sources said, “Preference can be given to police personnel with genuine reasons, including health issues, aged parents, pregnant women cops and injuries suffered on the line of duty.”

The Chandigarh police spokesman, DSP Charanjeet Singh Virk said, “The record of the house allotment wing for the last three years is being compiled. It will be handed over to the UT Administration. All the procedure being adopted for allotting the quarters will be handed over.”

