UT Administration gets two more officers from Haryana

The Haryana government Monday placed the services of two officers of state civil services (HCS) at the disposal of Chandigarh Administration with immediate effect.

One of the officers, Dr Inder Jeet, will join the Chandigarh Administration on Tuesday while another officer, Shalini Chetal, is likely to join the new assignment on Wednesday. A 2016 batch HCS officer, Inder Jeet was an associate professor at Chandigarh’s PG Government College, Sector 11, before joining the state civil services. He has worked as SDM, Joint Transport Commissioner and CEO, Zila Parishad, in Haryana. He was associated with the election process as Joint Electoral Officer when the Lok Sabha and Haryana Assembly polls took place in 2019.

A national level master trainer for Election Commission, Shalini has trained the officials to conduct Assembly elections smoothly in 12 states so far.

A 2011 batch HCS officer, she has worked as City Magistrate, SDM, Estate Officer at Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), CEO, Zila Parishad, District Transport Officer and Joint Municipal Commissioner at different places in Haryana.