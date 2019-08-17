Chandigarh: UT Administration celebrates I-day, awards students

The Chandigarh Administration celebrated the 73rd Independence Day at Parade Ground, Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Thursday, with Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore as the Chief Guest of the event.

Following the unfurling of the national flag, administrator Badnore addressed the gathering and paid homage to the freedom fighters. Highlighting the achievements of the Chandigarh administration, he said, hard work and efforts of the officers have aided the betterment of the city and fulfillment of diverse projects.

During the event, administrator Badnore awarded commendation certificates to 21 persons, including employees of the Chandigarh Administration and the general public for their contributions in public service, art and culture, social services and sports. Four police personnel were also conferred the President’s Police Medal, whereas, 13 police personnel were conferred the Administrator’s Police Medal for distinguished and meritorious services.

The Chandigarh Police IRB (female) bagged the overall best turn award in the parade, whereas Punjab Police bagged the second place and Chandigarh Police (male) came third. In the NCC contingents, Boys Army wing bagged the first position, Girls Army wing came second and Naval wing came third. In the category of Home Guard/Fire Brigade/Civil Defence, Chandigarh Home Guard received the first prize, Chandigarh Fire Services second and Chandigarh Civil Defence secured the third position.

Among scouts and guides, NSS Boys of Sri Guru Harkishan Senior secondary School, Sector 40, secured the first position, NSS PLATOON, Punjab University got second position and NSS Boys, GMSSS, Sector 38, got the third position.

In the school band category, Institute of Blind, Sector 26 came first, whereas GMSSS-10 bagged the second position and Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary School, Sector 27, got the third position.

In school student’s category, Government Model Senior Secomndary School-MHC, Manimajra came first, whereas St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 4, got the second position and GMSSS-23 got the third position. Ryan International School won the consolation prize for the same.

Manoj Parida, Adviser to the Administrator, Arun Kumar Gupta, Home Secretary, Ajoy Kumar Sinha, Finance Secretary, Mandeep Singh Brar, Deputy Commissioner and other senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration and police were also present at the function, along with the residents of the city.