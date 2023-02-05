UT admin to provide 54 Sampark services at doorstep

Chandigarh Administration has decided to provide 54 services currently offered via Sampark centers at doorstep for people.

To avail the services, citizens have to pay Rs 200 (inclusive of taxes) per service and Rs 100 (inclusive of taxes) for every subsequent service (excluding other charges/fees).

The services can be booked via Sampark website or toll free number 1800-180-1725 or the Sampark app, from February 6.

Meanwhile, the administration has decided to levy facilitation charges on nine services in both offline and online (50 per cent rebate) like e-stamp paper, sale of revenue stamp, sale of court fee, electricity bill payment, water bill payment, etc,.

A senior UT Administration officer said, “The charges were fixed keeping in view the expenditure coming on Sampark centres. As compared to similar centers in Punjab and Haryana, most services offered through Sampark are either free or come with negligible facilitation charges”.

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit approved to give 50 per cent rebate on facilitation charges for all services to be availed online via Sampark website or app.

The administration decided not to levy any charges for 20 services and not enhance charges for 28 services of the total services currently being offered by Sampark centers which are mainly availed by underprivileged people.

These services include Scheduled Caste certificate, Other Backward Class certificate, legal heir certificate, character certificate, birth and death certificates, etc.