UT Admin to decide if unvaccinated students can shift to online classes next week

Chandigarh’s health department on Thursday said that they will hold a meeting next week and take a call on whether unvaccinated children in the age group of 12 to 18 years be allowed to attend in-person classes or be allowed to switch back to the online mode.

The move by the administration comes at a time when the UT and states surrounding it have witnessed a gradual uptick in its daily number of Covid cases. Chandigarh on Thursday witnessed six new Covid cases.

“All residents of UT Chandigarh are again requested to get their children vaccinated against Covid at the earliest,” the administration said in a statement.

UT’s Health Secretary, Yashpal Garg, said that considering the increase in number of Covid cases in some of the states/UTs and also in other countries, there was an urgent need to get the whole targeted population of children between 12 years to 18 years vaccinated against the virus.

As per details, around 72,000 teens in the age group of 15 to 18 years were identified to receive the Covaxin shot. Of this, around 91% children have been vaccinated with the first dose, while 53% had got both the shots.

On April 22 and 23 (Friday and Saturday), special vaccination camps for children in the age group of 12yrs to 14 yrs are being organized at schools. Students of other schools/areas can also get their Covid shots in these schools — between 9.00 am and 3.00 pm.

“As already advised, considering the increasing number of Covid cases in some of the states and UTs, all residents of UT Chandigarh are hereby advised to wear face masks at crowded places. Wearing of masks is a need, especially in closed environments — like inside public transport vehicles (like buses, trains, aircrafts and taxis etc), inside cinema halls, shopping malls, departmental stores and isnide classrooms, office-rooms, indoor gatherings,” it was said in Thursday’s statem