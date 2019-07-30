UT admin to Chandigarh Housing Board flat-owners: Remove unauthorised construction by Dec 31

The UT Administration on Monday directed Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) flat owners to remove any additional construction they may have undertaken and submit a certificate of structural stability by December 31, after which the authorities will start demolishing the same. It also warned that those who have done additional construction will be responsible for any loss, injury in mishaps caused due to structural weakness.

Close to 50,000 occupants of CHB flats have been issued penalty notices for conducting additional construction. The administration said that such occupants must “remove all violations at his risk and cost, at the earliest…” In case of non-removal, the flat allotment may be cancelled and possession may be resumed by following due process, said the board.

The allottees have been given temporary exemption from immediate demolition of additional construction by authorities till December 31, 2020, subject to payment of penal charges. “The penal charges have been imposed in view of the fact that demolition of additional construction on a large scale may eventually be the only alternative,” said the UT.

“Allottee or occupant is required to submit a certificate of structural stability from a qualified empanelled structural engineer registered with the Chandigarh Administration in the interest of safety of occupants and public safety,” said a release by UT Administration.

Certain need-based changes for CHB flats were permitted on February 15, 2019. The occupants were required to get their violations regularised and remove all violations not covered under the policy. However most of them could not complete this exercise and required more time to make the changes.

“The allottees are advised to take the help of private engineers or architects to calculate the area of additional construction, so as to avoid any discrepancy. In case of any complaint, the CHB may check and take further action in the matter,” it specified.