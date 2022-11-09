scorecardresearch
UT Admin starts process to set up green corridors

According to Department of Urban Planning, two green corridors are going to be constructed on pilot basis

According to the details, the first green corridor would be on the route from Khudda Ali Sher to Sector 53 Khudda Ali Sher green pocket - Rajindra Park Sector 3. (Representational/ File)

The Chandigarh Administration initiated the work of green corridors in the city to facilitate the movement of pedestrians and cyclists. The same has been suggested in the Chandigarh Master Plan (CMP) 2030 implementation and execution of which has begun.

According to Department of Urban Planning, two green corridors are going to be constructed on pilot basis. A senior official of the Chandigarh Administration said that the site inspection of the two major routes where these green corridors are to be constructed has been carried out.

According to the details, the first green corridor would be on the route from Khudda Ali Sher to Sector 53 Khudda Ali Sher green pocket – Rajindra Park Sector 3, covering the War Memorial and Bougainvillea Garden, Sector 10, towards Leisure Valley and then the Sector 16, Heritage houses, Rose Garden/Shanti Kunj, Sector 23, Bamboo Garden, towards the traffic park, Bal Bhawan, Sector 36 Fragrance Garden –Sector 42 Palm Garden covering the Beant Singh Memorial, Chatt Lake and the Sector 53 Garden of Spring.

According to the official, the second green corridor would be on the route from Khudda Ali Sher – Rajindra Park –Sector 2 – Sector II to Sector 15 – Sector 24 – covering Sector 34 – Sector 37 – Sector 41 – Sector 54 towards Model Village Khudda Ali Sher green pocket, Rajindra Park – Heritage houses in Sector 2 – villages Butrela and Badheri.

The CMP suggests that green corridors are to be made along the main arteries and within the neighbourhood sectors as well.

“Pedestrian and cyclist movements is also to be facilitated both within the neighbourhood sector as well as along the main circulation arteries wherein will ply public transport including metro, BRTS, local bus service. The success of MRTS is directly linked to enabling last mile connectivity. Walking to an initial bus stop, an interchange between bus and metro, within a metro station and end of the trip is important,” the CMP stated.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 07:15:56 am
