UT Admin releases detailed rules, mutations allowed till January 10

A month after the Supreme Court banned apartmentalisation in heritage sectors of Chandigarh — Sectors 1 to 30 — the UT administration on Thursday announced that mutations will be carried out for all deeds (sale deeds/transfer deeds/gift deeds) that have been registered up to the date of judgment, that is January 10, 2023.

On Thursday, the administration published detailed orders regarding residential buildings with reference to the Supreme Court order to clarify the doubts of citizens.

“Building plans/revised building plans of only those residential buildings, where all the co-owners belong to the same family (no co-owner should be stranger/outside family), will be considered as per the rules. All kind of transfer of property within family through sale deed/transfer deed/gift deed/will/intestate death etc. will be allowed, irrespective of the share held,” the order stated.

It was also specified that “Wills bequeathing shares only within family members will be considered and transfer in which 100% property is being purchased by either a single person or multiple persons belonging to the same family, will be allowed irrespective of the fact whether present owners are members of the same family or strangers/outside family.”

It was also mentioned that mutation will be carried out for all deeds that have been registered upto the date of judgment as per rules and these decisions shall be effective from January 10,2023 and will only be applicable on the residential properties in Chandigarh. “Residential apartments under Chandigarh Housing Board and apartments approved under the Chandigarh Apartment Rules, 2001 by Estate Office will not be affected by above mentioned order of Supreme Court,” the order stated.

In all the residential properties, which are not covered by the above decision, transfers and mutations will not be done till the final decision is taken by the heritage committee, the order further said.