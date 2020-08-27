UT Admin orders officials to improve Covid Care Centre facilities, monitor regularly

Sood Dharamshala in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Jasbir Malhi

A day after The Indian Express reported on the state of Covid-19 patients lodged at Sood Dharamshala in Sector 22, revealing the ordeal suffered by the patients there, with cats licking the food given to them, sweepers attending to them instead of doctors and 22 patients using one unhygienic toilet, UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore directed Special Secretary to improve the facilities provided at Covid Care Centres.

Meanwhile, the Principal Secretary Home, who is also the Health Secretary, said that he will be visiting the Covid Care Centre to see the ground situation. He was directed to ensure proper monitoring of the facilities on day-to-day basis.

A statement issued by the UT Administration said, “The Administrator directed Mukesh Anand, UT Chief Engineer, to ensure that the facilities being provided in various Covid Care Centres are improved. Proper sanitization and maintenance should be done, so that there is no inconvenience to the patients.”

Patients lodged at Sood Dharamshala said that on Wednesday, cleaning was done and proper food was also provided. They said that sweepers had come to clean the toilets as well. However, they said that a problem that they were still facing was that a common toilet was being used by over 22 patients, while its roof leaked.

The names of the Covid patients quoted by The Indian Express have been withheld to protect their privacy.

A woman Covid patient lodged here, who is from Manimajra, said, “On the top floor, the roof leaks badly when it rains and we have to adjust our beds as the leaking water falls on us while were are sleeping. If this is improved, we will be really grateful to the Administrator.”

A male Covid patient stated that the most worrying situation was that many of them have to use one toilet. “It becomes difficult because it is unhygienic. Because we are poor, it does not mean that we do not deserve the basic facilities,” he said, adding that some doctors must be appointed to monitor their condition every day.

“These centres are not a place for self healing, where the disease will go away on its own. There has to be someone to prescribe us medicines and monitor our health daily. Otherwise, after few days when they will discharge us from here, it will spread on to the ones we come in contact with,” he added.

Congress leader and Former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal said, “I do look forward to the Administration for taking corrective measures and putting doctors and other paramedical staff for the care of the patients.” Congress leaders also released videos saying ‘Give basic facilities to Covid patients’.

Former Congress councillor and leader Harmohinder Singh Lucky released a video saying that the horrendous account provided by Covid patients makes one numb and the Administration should take immediate measures.

Patients lodged at Sood Dharamshala had shared their experience, along with videos and pictures of the place. The patients had alleged that in the absence of proper food, the positive patients were either ordering food from Zomato or requesting their family members to get them food.

Patients had also alleged that calls made on phone number displayed on the wall to contact paramedical staff if required were never answered by anyone.

